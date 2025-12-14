 'I Am Bleeding': Anuj Sachdeva Attacked In Goregaon, SHOCKING Video Shows Resident Hitting Him With Stick & Issuing Death Threats
Actor Anuj Sachdeva shared a shocking video on Instagram, showing him being attacked by a resident in his Goregaon society. The man, claiming his dog had bitten him, was seen abusing Anuj and repeatedly hitting him with a stick. Security intervened, but the resident continued to abuse and even threatened to kill him. Anuj wrote, "I'm bleeding from my head."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 11:40 PM IST
article-image

Actor Anuj Sachdeva, known for his roles in hit TV shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, and Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, shared a shocking video on his Instagram on Sunday evening, December 14, showing him being attacked by a resident of his Goregaon, Mumbai, society. The resident, alleging that Anuj's dog had bitten him, became angry and repeatedly abused him.

The video further showed the man picking up a stick and aggressively hitting Anuj while continuing to abuse him. In anger, the man was heard saying, "Kutte, se katwayega?" A woman's voice in the background called out for watchmen. Soon after, two security guards rushed in and pulled the man away from Anuj.

As Anuj recorded the entire incident, the man threatened to kill him. Later, an injured Anuj spoke to the camera, saying that he had been assaulted.

'I Am Bleeding': Anuj Sachdeva Attacked In Goregaon, SHOCKING Video Shows Resident Hitting Him With Stick & Issuing Death Threats
Check out the video:

article-image

Anuj Sachdeva: 'I Am Bleeding From My Head'

Sharing the video, Anuj wrote, "I am posting this evidence before this person tries to do any damage to me or my property. He tried hitting my dog and me for parking wrong place in the society. Harmony mall residency. Goregaon w This person is from A wing flat 602. Kindly share with ppl who can take action. I am bleeding from my head."

Anuj often is seen advocating for stray and Indian-breed dogs and is frequently seen with his own pet, Simba. He also promoted the adoption of dogs and responsible care.

