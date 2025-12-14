'Will Be Watching It Again': Adivi Sesh Praises Akshaye Khanna & Rakesh Bedi In Dhurandhar, Says 26/11 Depiction In Film Boiled His Blood

Telugu star Adivi Sesh became the latest celebrity to praise Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and released on December 5, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and others.

The actor said that watching the 26/11 scene in Dhurandhar was an entirely new experience for him, as it showed how the ISI's handlers were empowered by the Lyari underworld, perspective he found striking, having previously researched for his own film Major, which focuses on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred during the 2008 Mumbai attacks.



Taking to his X handle, the actor wrote, "Loved #Dhurandhar ! Late to the party in watching the country’s biggest film but it’s so well done. It’s an amazing achievement from you @AdityaDharFilms sir to show so many grays with subtlety. Absolutely international presentation on such a relevant topic. As someone who researched 26/11 so much for Major, it was an entirely new experience for me to see how the ISI’s handlers were empowered by the Lyari underworld. My heart broke and my blood boiled when I saw that."

Adivi Sesh Says His Favourites Were Akshaye Khanna & Rakesh Bedi

Furthermore, while praising the cast, he said his favourites in Dhurandhar were Akshaye Khanna and Rakesh Bedi, adding that he plans to watch the film a second time. "Superb performances from the entire cast, everyone from @RanveerOfficial garu to @ActorMadhavan Garu. My favorite was undoubtedly the magnificent #AkshayeKhanna ji as Rehman Dakait and Rakesh Bedi ji as Jameel. The extraordinary music, International cinematography, and overall craft made for a memorable experience. I’ll be watching it again soon," added the actor.

Aditya Dhar's Response To Adivi Sesh

Responding to Adivi's review of Dhurandhar, Aditya wrote, "Shesh my Brother, this truly touched me. Coming from someone who’s lived and breathed this history with such sincerity, your words mean a great deal."

He added, "So glad the film gave you a fresh lens — that was the hardest thing to get right. Thank you for watching with such empathy and sharpness. See you at the rewatch. Love and Luck!"

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Revealed

The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.