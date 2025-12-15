 Who Is Nick Reiner? All About Rob Reiner & Michele's 32‑Year‑Old Son Allegedly Accused Of Killing His Parents
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWho Is Nick Reiner? All About Rob Reiner & Michele's 32‑Year‑Old Son Allegedly Accused Of Killing His Parents

Who Is Nick Reiner? All About Rob Reiner & Michele's 32‑Year‑Old Son Allegedly Accused Of Killing His Parents

Nick Reiner, the son of actor-director Rob Reiner and wife, Michele Singer Reiner, has emerged as the central figure in the investigation following the couple's deaths. So far, no arrests have been made by the LAPD, but the investigation is in process.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
Nick Reiner | X/@sanandrios

Director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were reportedly found dead at their Los Angeles home at around 3:30 pm on Sunday, December 14. Their son, Nick Reiner, is allegedly the killer of the couple, according to multiple sources cited by People. However, the LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) has not made any arrests so far.

Who Is Rick Reiner?

Rick Reiner was born in 1993 and is currently 32 years old. He is an aspiring filmmaker who co-wrote his father's film Being Charlie. In the film, he detailed his on-and-off struggles with substance abuse and homelessness.

Back in 2015, Nick opened up about his homelessness to People, saying, "When I was out there, I could’ve died. It’s all luck. You roll the dice and you hope you make it. I met crazy, great people there, so out of my element. Now, I’ve been home for a really long time, and I’ve sort of gotten acclimated back to being in L.A. and being around my family. But there were a lot of dark years there (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
Former Maharashtra Minister & BJP Leader Pankaja Munde's Personal Assistant Anant Garje Detained By SIT
Former Maharashtra Minister & BJP Leader Pankaja Munde's Personal Assistant Anant Garje Detained By SIT
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 15: Poddar Family Plans Kiara & Abir's Marriage
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 15: Poddar Family Plans Kiara & Abir's Marriage
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Embarks On A Three-Nation Visit To Jordan, Ethiopia & Oman, Bolstering Trade Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Embarks On A Three-Nation Visit To Jordan, Ethiopia & Oman, Bolstering Trade Ties
Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty Elected First Woman President Of Press Club Of India
Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty Elected First Woman President Of Press Club Of India
Read Also
When Harry Met Sally Director Rob Reiner & Wife Michele Stabbed To Death By Their Son Nick At Los...
article-image

He confirmed being homeless in Maine, New Jersey, and Texas, and reportedly spent nights on the streets.

At around Nick's 15th birthday, he was sent to his first rehab facility. At the age of 22, he co-wrote the film based on his experience of reportedly staying at 17 rehabs. Nick then reportedly got clear at the age of 19.

Rob and Michele had three biological children, Jake, Nick, and Romy Reiner, while Tracy Reiner was their adopted child from Rob’s previous marriage to Penny Marshall.

As per TMZ's report, "the two suffered lacerations consistent with a knife. The LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division is still investigating (sic)."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 15: Poddar Family Plans Kiara & Abir's Marriage

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 15: Poddar Family Plans Kiara & Abir's Marriage

'I Could've Died...': When Nick Reiner Opened Up About His Long Battle With Drug Addiction, Entering...

'I Could've Died...': When Nick Reiner Opened Up About His Long Battle With Drug Addiction, Entering...

'A True Visionary Titan': Tributes Pour In After Death Of Rob Reiner & Wife Michele

'A True Visionary Titan': Tributes Pour In After Death Of Rob Reiner & Wife Michele

Who Is Nick Reiner? All About Rob Reiner & Michele's 32‑Year‑Old Son Allegedly Accused Of...

Who Is Nick Reiner? All About Rob Reiner & Michele's 32‑Year‑Old Son Allegedly Accused Of...

When Harry Met Sally Director Rob Reiner & Wife Michele Stabbed To Death By Their Son Nick At Los...

When Harry Met Sally Director Rob Reiner & Wife Michele Stabbed To Death By Their Son Nick At Los...