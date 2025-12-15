Who Is Nick Reiner? All About Rob Reiner & Michele's 32‑Year‑Old Son Allegedly Accused Of Killing His Parents

Nick Reiner | X/@sanandrios

Director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were reportedly found dead at their Los Angeles home at around 3:30 pm on Sunday, December 14. Their son, Nick Reiner, is allegedly the killer of the couple, according to multiple sources cited by People. However, the LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) has not made any arrests so far.

Who Is Rick Reiner?

Rick Reiner was born in 1993 and is currently 32 years old. He is an aspiring filmmaker who co-wrote his father's film Being Charlie. In the film, he detailed his on-and-off struggles with substance abuse and homelessness.

Back in 2015, Nick opened up about his homelessness to People, saying, "When I was out there, I could’ve died. It’s all luck. You roll the dice and you hope you make it. I met crazy, great people there, so out of my element. Now, I’ve been home for a really long time, and I’ve sort of gotten acclimated back to being in L.A. and being around my family. But there were a lot of dark years there (sic)."

He confirmed being homeless in Maine, New Jersey, and Texas, and reportedly spent nights on the streets.

At around Nick's 15th birthday, he was sent to his first rehab facility. At the age of 22, he co-wrote the film based on his experience of reportedly staying at 17 rehabs. Nick then reportedly got clear at the age of 19.

Rob and Michele had three biological children, Jake, Nick, and Romy Reiner, while Tracy Reiner was their adopted child from Rob’s previous marriage to Penny Marshall.

As per TMZ's report, "the two suffered lacerations consistent with a knife. The LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division is still investigating (sic)."