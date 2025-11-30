Is It Sweet Zannat In The 19-Minute MMS Viral Video? Content Creator Clarifies

Sweet Zannat | Instagram

Influencers and their private videos are getting leaked online a lot. A few days ago, a video of a content creator, Sofik SK, with his girlfriend was leaked, and now, a 19-minute MMS video featuring a couple has gone viral on social media. While some reports claimed that the girl in the video is Sweet Zannat, she has clarified that it is not her in the viral video.

Zannat shared a video in which she says, "Hello doston. Pehle aap log achchi tarike se mereko dekho. Thik se dekhna. Ab isko dekho (comparing herself to the girl in the video). Comments mein batao. Kahi se bhi yeh meri tarah lag rahi hai? Nahin na? Fir sab log mere comment mein aakar '19 minute, 19 minute' kya laga rakha hai. Kisi ka bhi hua kaand mere upar aakar thop rahe hai. Matlab kuch bhi (Hello friends. First, you guys take a good look at me. Take a good look. Now look at this girl (comparing herself to the girl in the video). Tell me in the comments. Does she look like me at all? No, right? Then why are you all commenting on my posts saying, '19 minute, 19 minute'? It is someone else's scandal, and everyone is blaming me)."

She further said, "Arre bhai yeh ladki toh English bolti hai, main toh 12th tak padhai bhi nahi kiya. Mere videos pe log aake post kar rahe hai iss ladki ka photo. Dimag kharab ho rahi hai mera yaar. Free mein mereko viral kar rahe ho, famous kar rahe ho. Chalo koi na, karo karo. Mera toh achcha khasa followers bhi aaraha hai, views bhi aaraha hai har ek video mein (This girl speaks English, I didn't even study till 12th. People are coming and posting this girl's photo on my videos. My mind is going crazy. You are making me viral for free, making me famous. I am getting a good number of followers and views on every video)."

Zannat also shared another video, in which she abused the girl in the viral video, and claimed that the girl herself recorded the video and leaked it online. Check out the video below...

Who Is Sweet Zannat?

Sweet Zannat is a content creator from Mahendraganj, Meghalaya. She has 351k followers on Instagram.