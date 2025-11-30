 Karan Aujla Abu Dhabi Concert: Singer Dances With An Elderly Fan On Stage, Hugs Him; Netizens Call Him 'Down To Earth' - Watch Video
Singer Karan Aujla, as a part of his P-Pop Culture Tour, performed in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, November 29, 2025. His concert took place at the Etihad Park, and many videos from there have gone viral on social media. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 01:17 PM IST
Karan Aujla Abu Dhabi Concert | Instagram

Singer Karan Aujla, as a part of his P-Pop Culture Tour, performed in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, November 29, 2025. His concert took place at the Etihad Park, and many videos from there have gone viral on social media. In one of the videos, we can see him dancing with an elderly fan on the stage.

After shaking a leg with the fan, Karan gives him a warm hug, and the singer's gesture towards the fan has won the hearts of the netizens. Check out the video below...

Netizens React To Karan Aujla's Video

Netizens can't stop praising Karan for his gesture towards the fan. A netizen commented, "Fav artist.. so down to earth (sic)." The fan, who is actually dancing in the video, commented, "71 years man feels like 17 years...all by magic by Karan Aujla.. (sic)."

One more fan commented, "Paise ta uncle ne vasul kite tuahde show de pure paaji (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Karan Aujla Mumbai Concert Drama: Nigerian Influencer Agu Stanley Chiedozie Gets Into A Physical...
Karan Aujla Mumbai Concert Drama

On November 23, 2025, Karan performed in Mumbai as part of the Rolling Loud India festival at Loud Park in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. Many videos from the concert went viral on social media.

In one of the videos, Nigerian influencer Agu Stanley Chiedozie was seen getting into a physical fight with another man at the concert. Check out the video below...

Fan Throws T-Shirt At Karan Aujla During Rolling Loud India Performance, Singer Wipes Sweat With It...
Another video that went viral from Karan's Mumbai concert was of a fan, who threw his t-shirt at the singer, while he was performing on the stage. For a few seconds Karan didn't react to it, but later, he wiped his sweat with it, and threw it back to the fans. Check out the video below...

Karan Aujla India Tour

Meanwhile, Karan has announced his P-Pop Culture World Tour 2026, and he will be performing in India as well. The singer will have concerts in six cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chandigarh, Indore, and Bengaluru. The concerts will take place from February to March in 2026.

