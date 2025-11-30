Tere Ishk Mein, Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush-Kriti Starrer Shows A Minimal Growth, Vijay-Fatima's Film Drops

Tere Ishk Mein, Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 2 |

On Friday, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer Tere Ishk Mein and Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Gustaakh Ishq hit the big screens. The former took a bumper opening at the box office, and the latter took a dismal start. Now, on its day two, while Tere Ishk Mein showed a minimal growth, Gustaakh Ishq dropped a bit.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein on its first day collected Rs. 16 crore (Hindi / Tamil). On its second day, the film showed a minimal jump and collected approximately Rs. 17 crore. So, in two days, the film has collected Rs. 33 crore, which is a good amount.

Tere Ishk Mein Budget

The makers of Tere Ishk Mein have not yet officially announced the budget of the film. However, according to some media reports, the Aanand L Rai directorial is made on a budget of Rs. 85-90 crore.

We can surely expect Tere Ishk Mein to be a hit at the box office.

Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 2

Gustaakh Ishq took a very low opening of Rs. 50 lakh. It was expected that maybe the film would show a jump at the box office because of the positive word of mouth. However, according to Sacnilk, the movie has collected Rs. 45 lakh on its second day, taking the total to Rs. 95 lakh.

Gustaakh Ishq Budget

According to some reports, Gustaakh Ishq is made on a budget of Rs. 25 crore. Well, for now, the Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer is heading to become a disaster.

Tere Ishk Mein Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Tere Ishk Mein 2 stars and wrote, "For all those expecting Tere Ishk Mein to be another Raanjhanaa, then, you will be sorely disappointed. Even though the film is not that bad, still... watch Tere Ishk Mein.. only Tere Risk Mein!"

Gustaakh Ishq Review

Meanwhile, the FOJ reviewer gave Gustaakh Ishq 2.5 stars and wrote, "Those who enjoy 'sher-o-shayari' and the sheer talent of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah ‘saahab’, this film is a must watch. The rest of the audience can watch it if you don't have any other to-do things on your bucket list. You won't regret your decision for sure."