Cooking Up A Storm With Vivan Bhathena: 'Every Meal, Every Workout, Has Been Part Of My Journey Of Discovery'

Vivan Bhathena, as a brave army man, Jemdar Surja Ram in the war film 120 Bahadur, is receiving raves for his performance. Vivan’s quote from Insta about 120 Bahadur: “From finding a brotherhood to even finding myself and my footing in life, it has been a journey of discovery and learning at every turn.” The super-fit Vivan makes a handsome army man. What does Vivan eat to maintain his fine physique?
My dietary preference: I am purely non-vegetarian. In non-vegetarian fare I like Kolhapuri fried fish, but my favourite is lamb shank (shank is a cut of meat from the lower part of the leg, just below the knee).
I begin my day: With a glass of water, lime and salts to hydrate my body.
My breakfast: Eggs and a cup of tea. I like my eggs sunny side up or scrambled. I skip bread.
My lunch comprises: Grilled chicken and some carb source—rice, pasta.
In the evenings I snack on: Nuts, protein shake or a smoothie.
My dinner is: Fish, chicken or red meat with some veggies.
My favourite desserts are: Ice-cream and rasmalai.
My fitness regime: Three days a week of sport—Padel and volleyball—and three days of weight training.
My favourite restaurants are: Masque, Ode, Mag St, Vietnamese food, Farmers Cafe and Boojies.
My favourite cuisines are: Goan and Parsi. In Goan food I like pork vindaloo and prawn balchao, and in Parsi food I like salli chicken and dhanshak.
I can cook: Continental food. I can make a healthy meal.
My favourite cooks in the family are: My mum and my grandmum. They make excellent Konkani food.
As a child my favourite food was: Dosa and jam.
Foods I consciously avoid: Roti, bread and bakery items.
My idea of a romantic meal: By the beachside at Maldives. I like the sounds of the ocean and the breeze on my face, and seafood would be ideal.
The weirdest food I have had is: Crickets.
My favourite food during winters: Red meat.
I feel guilty after having: Ice-cream and cookies.
While shooting for 120 Bahadur: We stayed in this small 3-star hotel in Alchi, Ladakh. We had access to the chef, so one day I got him to make some lamb nihari and I polished 1 kilo of it.
Tip on food: Eat by your blood type.
Recipe of Cottage Cheese Ice-Cream
Ingredients:
500 gms cottage cheese
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1/4 cup dates or butterscotch syrup (as required)
Method:
Combine cottage cheese, cocoa powder and dates/butterscotch syrup in a blender. Blend until smooth. Transfer to a freezer-safe container and freeze for 5 to 6 hours. Protein ice-cream is ready to eat.