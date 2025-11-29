 Cooking Up A Storm With Vivan Bhathena: 'Every Meal, Every Workout, Has Been Part Of My Journey Of Discovery'
Cooking Up A Storm With Vivan Bhathena: 'Every Meal, Every Workout, Has Been Part Of My Journey Of Discovery'

In this fortnightly column, we offer you an exclusive pass to the kitchen of one of your favourite celebrities and get the stars to reveal one secret recipe from their family cookbook

Anita Raheja Updated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
Vivan Bhathena |

Vivan Bhathena, as a brave army man, Jemdar Surja Ram in the war film 120 Bahadur, is receiving raves for his performance. Vivan’s quote from Insta about 120 Bahadur: “From finding a brotherhood to even finding myself and my footing in life, it has been a journey of discovery and learning at every turn.” The super-fit Vivan makes a handsome army man. What does Vivan eat to maintain his fine physique?

My dietary preference: I am purely non-vegetarian. In non-vegetarian fare I like Kolhapuri fried fish, but my favourite is lamb shank (shank is a cut of meat from the lower part of the leg, just below the knee).

I begin my day: With a glass of water, lime and salts to hydrate my body.

My breakfast: Eggs and a cup of tea. I like my eggs sunny side up or scrambled. I skip bread.

My lunch comprises: Grilled chicken and some carb source—rice, pasta.

In the evenings I snack on: Nuts, protein shake or a smoothie.

My dinner is: Fish, chicken or red meat with some veggies.

My favourite desserts are: Ice-cream and rasmalai.

My fitness regime: Three days a week of sport—Padel and volleyball—and three days of weight training.

My favourite restaurants are: Masque, Ode, Mag St, Vietnamese food, Farmers Cafe and Boojies.

My favourite cuisines are: Goan and Parsi. In Goan food I like pork vindaloo and prawn balchao, and in Parsi food I like salli chicken and dhanshak.

I can cook: Continental food. I can make a healthy meal.

My favourite cooks in the family are: My mum and my grandmum. They make excellent Konkani food.

As a child my favourite food was: Dosa and jam.

Foods I consciously avoid: Roti, bread and bakery items.

My idea of a romantic meal: By the beachside at Maldives. I like the sounds of the ocean and the breeze on my face, and seafood would be ideal.

The weirdest food I have had is: Crickets.

My favourite food during winters: Red meat.

I feel guilty after having: Ice-cream and cookies.

While shooting for 120 Bahadur: We stayed in this small 3-star hotel in Alchi, Ladakh. We had access to the chef, so one day I got him to make some lamb nihari and I polished 1 kilo of it.

Tip on food: Eat by your blood type.

article-image

Recipe of Cottage Cheese Ice-Cream

Ingredients:

500 gms cottage cheese

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 cup dates or butterscotch syrup (as required)

Method:

Combine cottage cheese, cocoa powder and dates/butterscotch syrup in a blender. Blend until smooth. Transfer to a freezer-safe container and freeze for 5 to 6 hours. Protein ice-cream is ready to eat.

