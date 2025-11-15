Cooking Up A Storm With Saina Nehwal: 'I Eat To Play, Not Play With My Food'

Saina Nehwal |

Saina Nehwal did India proud when she won a gold medal in badminton in 2012 while representing India against Malaysia. For the past few years, the former No. 1 world player has been championing the cause of education of girls, and travels from one city to another to attend events related to the cause. Saina encourages girls to pursue the sport their heart is set on—whether it’s cricket, badminton, or tennis. What does the woman who offers food for thought to others eat every day?

My dietary preference: I am purely vegetarian and love keeping my meals wholesome and balanced. I prefer simple, home-cooked food. My favourites are dal-chawal, paneer bhurji, vegetable khichdi, and sometimes South Indian dishes like dosa or idli when I am in a mood for a lighter meal.

First thing I have when I wake up: A glass of warm water with honey and lemon. It helps me feel fresh and kickstarts my metabolism for the day.

My breakfast is: A wholesome mix of proteins and carbs, usually oats, fruits like banana or papaya, and sometimes a glass of milk or a protein shake.

My lunch is: Usually light but nutritious—roti, dal, sabzi, brown rice, salad, and a bowl of curd. I prefer eating home food as much as possible.

In the evenings I snack on: Roasted channa, nuts, or sometimes a small bowl of fruits. On training days, a smoothie or protein bar is also common.

My dinner is: Early and light. Sautéed vegetables, soup, or paneer. I try to finish dinner at least two hours before sleeping.

My favourite desserts are: Kheer and homemade halwa. I don’t have it often, but when I do, it’s sheer bliss.

My fitness regime: Badminton demands both agility and endurance. My daily routine includes 4–5 hours of training, which covers on-court practice, gym workouts, strength training, and running. Recovery is equally important, so I make sure to stretch and rest well.

Foods I consciously avoid and have for fitness reasons: I avoid oily, fried, and sugary foods. I focus on balanced meals with high protein, moderate carbs, and good fats. Hydration is a big part of my routine.

For how many hours before a match you do not eat?

I stop eating 2–3 hours before a match. It’s important to feel light and energetic, not heavy.

I can cook best: Oats with fruits, simple paneer bhurji, and vegetable soup—quick, easy, and healthy.

My favourite cook in the family: My mom! She makes the best dal, rotis, and parathas. No chef in the world can beat the comfort and taste of her meals.

As a child my favourite food was: Rajma chawal and aloo paratha. My mom used to make it after long practice sessions.

For a romantic meal: I would like a peaceful place, preferably the beach. For a meal, I’d go for something grilled like paneer tikka, with fresh juice or coconut water.

Before a match, I prefer: Bananas or oatmeal; they give instant energy. I avoid anything spicy or too oily before playing.

Food and drink I celebrate with after winning a match: Definitely some Indian food—maybe paneer curry with naan—followed by something sweet like gulab jamun.

The cuisine I enjoy the most when I travel for the matches: I love Indian food the most, but I also enjoy trying Japanese and Thai dishes for their balance and freshness.

I feel guilty after eating: Chocolate cake or pizza because I can never stop at one slice.

The weirdest combination of food I have ever had: Once during travel, I tried peanut butter with boiled potatoes; I can assure you it was not my best idea.

My favourite beverage: Fresh coconut water or a fruit smoothie—refreshing and hydrating.

Tip on food for readers: Keep it simple and balanced. Don’t starve yourself; just eat clean and on time. And never skip breakfast; it truly sets the tone for the day.

Recipe of grilled paneer with veggies

Ingredients:

300 gms paneer (cut into cubes)

2 tablespoons olive oil (to marinate the paneer)

2–3 tablespoons olive oil (to sauté the veggies)

8 to 10 florets broccoli

1 medium-sized carrot (cut diagonally)

1 yellow bell pepper (cut into cubes)

1 red bell pepper (cut into cubes)

Pepper powder as per taste

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt to taste

Method:

Marinate the paneer cubes in lemon juice, salt, pepper, and olive oil for 30 minutes. Grill it on a pan till golden brown. Sauté the veggies lightly in olive oil with a pinch of salt. Serve hot—simple, healthy, and full of protein.