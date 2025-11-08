How I Met My Partner: Actress Kamalika Guha Thakurta Talks Marriage, Husband Rajnish Lall |

After a break, Kamalika Guha Thakurta is back in Season 2 of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. For her, Kyunki… is not work; it’s an emotion. She feels that the audience will pick up threads from where they had left. Off-screen, a beaming Kamalika says that she has had an equanimous, unbroken relationship with her husband, Rajnish Lall of Jigsaw Pictures. He has produced several brand films, TVCs, features, and web series.

Q. How and when did you meet your husband, Rajnish Lall?

A. I met Rajnish in 1992 while I was doing my first job at the advertising agency, Clarion. I used to live in Kolkata then, and Rajnish worked at the Mumbai branch of the same agency then.

Q. What was your initial reaction when you first met him?

A. At our first meeting, it was just like how colleagues meet. I didn't read too much into it, but Rajnish insists that it was love for him at first sight.

Q. Who played Cupid?

A. Rajnish took the help of Disha, a colleague in the same agency and a good friend even today. She organised our first lunch date.

Q. Where did you two go for your first date?

A. We went to a restaurant in Kolkata called Peter Cat, which was, and still remains, one of my favourites. The one thing I always order there is Chello Kabab.

Q. What proved to be the ice-breaker in your initial conversations?

A. The common things we both liked to eat and our shared interests.

Q. Which qualities of his were you attracted to?

A. He is intelligent, speaks well, is well-read, and has a great sense of humour.

Q. Thereafter, who took the initiative to get to know each other better after that?

A. Rajnish did that… and he was very persistent.

Q. Is he a gift person? Did he bring flowers or presents for you?

A. Yes, and he is very thoughtful about the gifts he chooses for me.

Q. Who said ‘I love you’ first?

A. Rajnish did so by sending lots of gifts and cards. I received many an Archies greeting card then, which had a pop-up ‘I love you’.

Q. For how many years did you date each other before you both decided to marry?

A. We were together for five years before we got married.

Q. Who proposed marriage?

A. I don’t think that we had a formal proposal; we were both ready and eager to marry.

Q. Was there any opposition when you both decided to marry?

A. Our families are from different backgrounds… I am from Bengal and Rajnish is from Bihar. There were some adjustments that needed to be done, but it was all amiable.

Q. Do you believe that a married couple must not sleep over a fight?

A. Yes, absolutely.

Q. Who apologises first after a fight?

A. Depending on the situation, both of us do.

Q. Do you give career advice to each other?

A. Yes, all the time. Rajnish is my first sounding board, and I value his judgement.

Q. Who is more possessive in the relationship?

A. I think both of us are, in our own ways.

Q. Who is more short-tempered?

A. That would be me.

Q. Who is the spendthrift?

A. That would also be me.

Q. Who is more of a cleanliness freak?

A. Both of us are very particular about cleanliness and keeping a positive energy at home and all around us.

Q. How has your relationship changed from the time you both were girlfriend-boyfriend to husband-wife to being parents now?

A. We have two girls, and once you have children, the dynamics in the relationship change completely. The marriage needs a new outlook and approach.

Love for you means… A person who loves me for who I am — the good and the bad.