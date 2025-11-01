Cooking Up A Storm: RJ Anmol's Valuable Tip On Food?

RJ Anmol is conspicuously Indian in his taste of food, unlike other celebrities who are into other cuisines like Chinese, Italian, Thai, etc. Serve him dal-chawal for dinner, and he is a happy man. Ask him if he is a foodie, and he reveals, “By the way, people don’t know this, but Amrita is quite a foodie, much more than I am.”

My dietary preference: I used to eat fish on a daily basis after my workouts. But my non-veg intake has really gone down in the last one year. So if you ask me currently, it’s 90% veg, and occasionally I go for chicken or fish.

I begin my day with: Warm water with honey and a pinch of haldi, and quickly follow it with a cup of black coffee.

I eat my breakfast: After my workout. It comprises a protein shake clubbed with some parathas and eggs in different forms.

My lunch is: Generally in two variations; one comprises a sabji, the other a dal or anything with curry and rotis. I try to add chaas/curd.

My dinner is: Ideally, dinner should happen around 7:30, but I am unable to adhere to that, so I eat late and therefore a very light dinner — rice with dal.

My favourite desserts: Rasgullas, rasmalai, halwa (which my mom makes), and ice cream.

My fitness regime: For the last three years, it has been a proper mix of gym workout and playing a sport. I play Pickleball, and I combine that with my workout, and it is giving me amazing results. I have also added Vipassana to my life so that I get a holistic fitness regime, not just muscle building.

Foods which I avoid: Any food that gives me acidity because it affects my throat and my voice. I avoid oily and spicy food.

Foods I consciously have: I make sure I have cold milk before I sleep. Also sunflower seeds, dates, et al. These are an important part of my daily routine — and of course water. I’m still lagging behind on that front; I have to buckle up on my water intake.

I can cook: The best stories.

For Amrita I have made: French toast or masala omelette, but now that she’s not even eating eggs, I think I have to just make it up by cooking some stories only for her.

My favourite cook in the family: Mom. She makes delicious aloo and paneer parathas. Her roti ki churi is made from leftover roti of the night before with jaggery is mouthwatering.

My favourite beverage: A shake made with peanut butter, dates, nuts, and honey — it’s yummy. I love thanda doodh with Roohafza or with thandai. I also relish ABC juice.

My childhood memories of food: Nirula’s ice creams at Connaught Place, Delhi. Their Triple Sundae ice cream was wow.

My idea of a romantic meal: Whenever we can steal some time is romantic for us. Frankly, the time bit is the most important thing for us. We love going out. Mushroom soup is one of our favourites; we start our meal at Planet Hollywood with hot mushroom soup.

One tip to my readers: It’s okay once in a while to binge on food, to eat some junk also, but God has given this body as a gift to us, and we must take care of what goes inside the body — whether it is food, water, drinks, or thoughts. What enters our mind, body, and soul defines the way we look at things and people.

Recipe of Mangalorean Fish Curry

Ingredients:

2 to 3 Pomfret fish (cleaned, washed, and cut into 2 to 3 slices)

2–3 tablespoons coconut oil

1 onion (finely chopped)

2 tablespoons tamarind pulp

Salt to taste

Water as required

Read Also Cooking Up A Storm With Anang Desai

For the masala paste:

1 cup grated coconut

7–8 dried Byadgi red chillies

2 tablespoons coriander seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/4 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

6–8 black peppercorns

6–8 garlic cloves

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 small onion (roughly chopped)

Method:

In a small pan, dry roast red chillies, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, and peppercorns on a low flame until aromatic. Remove from flame and let it cool. Grind the roasted spices with grated coconut, garlic, turmeric, and onion. Add water gradually to make a smooth, thick paste. Keep aside. Heat coconut oil in a non-stick pan or a heavy-bottomed vessel. Add the chopped onion and sauté on a low flame till light golden. Add the ground masala and sauté for 5 minutes on low flame until the oil begins to separate. Add tamarind pulp and sufficient water for a medium-thick gravy. Add salt and bring to a boil. Gently add the fish pieces and simmer. Stir gently so that the fish does not break. Cook covered for 7–10 minutes or until the fish is just done. Let the curry rest for a few minutes so that the flavour gets infused. Serve hot with steamed rice.