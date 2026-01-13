Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 13: Krish Reveals To Armaan About Abhira Keeping A Big Secret

yrkkh | star plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 13: Today’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Abhira talking to Usha Aunty about Meher and the accident she caused. Armaan comes just in time and asks what they were discussing. When questioned, Abhira quickly diverts the conversation, saying she was talking about an order.

Later, Armaan informs Abhira that he was in a meeting with Meher and her father, leaving her furious. Maira intervenes, helping to lighten the mood.

Meanwhile, Abhira prepares a cake for her daughter as they are about to celebrate her birthday. At the same time, Meher instructs her chefs to prepare a cake that Maira has never seen before.

As Armaan suggests that Abhira take their help in planning Maira’s birthday, the two share a romantic moment. Mr. Mittal asks Meher why she is doing so much for Maira. Meher clarifies that her efforts are not for the child but for Armaan. She calls Armaan special, expressing that she wants him by her side because they make a good pair.

As the Poddar family prepares for Maira’s birthday, Krish wants to get involved, but his father Sanjay and Abhira turn him down.

Meanwhile, Armaan helps Vani settle in the house by discussing the AC temperature and what dress she can wear for Maira’s birthday. Maira also assists her in picking accessories, telling her she can choose anything from her collection.

Later, Krish informs Armaan that Vani is not actually Abhira’s friend’s daughter and claims that Abhira is deceiving him. Armaan refuses to believe Krish. Tanya overhears the conversation and scolds her husband for falsely accusing Abhira, who has always helped them. Krish accepts the challenge from Armaan, who says proving Abhira and Armaan wrong is nearly impossible.

Meanwhile, Abhira investigates the case and senses something suspicious. Back at the Poddar house, Madhav and Manisha speak with Vani and ask her about her birthday plans, but Vidya interrupts them before they can continue.