Anupamaa Written Update, January 13: Family Rift Deepens As Prarthana & Raja End Ties With Kotharis

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, January 13: Today’s episode of Anupamaa starts with Parag apologizing to Prarthana for not being a good father to her. As Parag continues to emotionally convince Prarthana, Anupama steps in and calls it “emotional blackmail.” Prarthana insists that she will continue coming to their house, but Parag asks her not to, warning that she will not be happy in the Shah household.

Parag, however, suggests that she should stay at the Kothari house until her delivery. The Kothari family disagrees, with Anil calling out Motiba for not sticking to her word. Baa and Bapuji try to assure the Kotharis that they will take care of Prarthana in the best way possible. Raja criticizes the Kotharis for not supporting people who love each other. As Parag expresses concern for his daughter, Anil says, “A daughter’s place is beside her husband,” which triggers a heated argument, leaving everyone slamming each other.

Rahi requests her mother Anupama to act nobly and let Prarthana stay at the Kothari house until delivery. But Prarthana refuses, prompting Motiba to forcefully make her stay there. As Anupama tries to save Prarthana, Motiba gets pushed, which angers Parag. With tears in his eyes, he confronts Anupama for allegedly insulting his mother.

Parag then draws a line with a cloth, declaring that the Kotharis and Shahs’ relationship has ended forever. He warns that anyone who joins Anupama’s side should sever ties with him and his family. Prarthana stands by Anupama, and Raja supports her as well. Prem and Rahi are left last; Prem seeks his father’s blessings but chooses Anupama’s side, leaving Rahi confused. Later, Anupama urges both Rahi and Prem to return to Parag’s side.

The episode ends with Gautam throwing things in her room in anger. Meanwhile, Anupama welcomes Prarthana and Ansh. As Prarthana steps in, she trips but is saved by Anupama, prompting Pakhi to comment that this hints at an upcoming problem.