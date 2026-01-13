'Feels Like Home..': Abhishek Sharma, AP Dhillon Fly Kites Together In Lohri Celebration, Pictures Go Viral

India’s swashbuckling T20 opener Abhishek Sharma brought festive cheer home as he celebrated the festival of Lohri alongside popular Punjabi singer AP Dhillon. Both Sharma and Dhillon, who hail from Punjab, met up in Chandigarh, Abhishek’s hometown.

The celebration appeared to be a fun-filled and intimate affair, blending sport, music, and Punjabi tradition. The pictures from the celebration quickly going viral on social media.

"Lohri feels like home. Wishing everyone a very Happy Lohri. Shoutout to AP for coming and making it even more special," Abhishek wrote on Instagram.

Pictures shared online showed the cricketer and the singer flying kites, a customary activity during Lohri, as they soaked in the festive spirit. The duo were beaming with smiles as they flew kites from the terraces.

The festival of Lohri is celebrated every year in mid-January. It marks the end of winter and the arrival of longer days. Bonfires, traditional food, music, dance, and kite flying are central to the festivities across North India, particularly in Punjab.

Abhishek was in action for Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The left-hander will join up with the Indian team later this month for the IND vs NZ T20I series. The 5-match series is a dress rehearsal for the Men in Blue ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.