Sussanne Khan Shares Unseen Photo Of Hrithik Roshan With Girlfriend Saba Azad, Sends Him Belated Birthday Wishes: 'We Are All Blessed'

Entrepreneur and interior designer Sussanne Khan penned a warm belated birthday message for her ex-husband, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. On Tuesday (January 13), she also extended wishes to his partner, actress-singer Saba Azad. With this post, Sussanne once again gave a glimpse of the cordial bond she continues to share with Hrithik and his loved ones.

Sussanne posted a video montage featuring an adorable and loved up photo of Hrithik and Saba. It also featured their sons Hrihaan and Hredaan, members of the Roshan family, and close friends, all seen enjoying moments of laughter and togetherness.

Alongside the video, she wrote an emotional note describing Hrithik as a constant source of light in their lives. She wished Hrithik and Saba “endless love and the best of life,” adding that their bond goes beyond traditional definitions of family.

The montage also included glimpses of Hrithik celebrating his birthday in an intimate, scenic outdoor café with family and friends.

"Coz you will always be the Sky full of stars to all of us… happy birthday Rye.. wish you and Saboo endless love and the best of life… from here to beyond eternity let us all be connected beyond family n heart monsters… we are all blessed n the universe will protect all of us," Sussanne wrote.

Reacting in the comments section, the actor wrote, "Happy humans singing in harmony cause the music never really stops ❤️❤️ thanks Sussanne . Big love brother @arslangoni."

Hrithik turned 52 on January 10 and marked the occasion by sharing glimpses from his celebrations on social media. In a heartfelt message, the actor expressed gratitude to his family, friends, fans and well-wishers for the overwhelming love he received, describing it as a privilege to share life and time with them.

Saba Azad, too, celebrated Hrithik’s birthday with a series of personal pictures, accompanied by a deeply affectionate note in which she referred to him as her “heart” and wished him happiness, peace and creative fulfillment.

Hrithik and Sussanne, who ended their 13-year-long marriage in 2014, continue to share a close friendship and co-parent their sons. Over the years, they have often been praised for setting an example of mutual respect after separation. Hrithik is currently in a relationship with Saba, while Sussanne has found love with actor Arslan Goni.