Hrithik Roshan Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of Actor On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | January 10, 2026
Hrithik Roshan, who is often referred to as Greek God of Bollywood has turned 52 on Saturday, January 10, 2026. On the occasion of his special day, take a look at some of his best films and where to watch them online:
Lakshya is a coming-of-age war drama film which is directed by Farhan Akhtar. In the film, Hrithik Roshan portrays a gullible young man with no plans for his future. What happens when he decides to join the Army? It is available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai is a rom-com film that was released in 2000. In the film, the actor plays the role of an orphan who aspires to become a singer. It is available on ZEE5
Krrish is a superhero film which is directed by Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik Roshan plays an orphan who discovers his superpowers and decides to protect humanity. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Koi... Mil Gaya is another film by the actor in which he portrays the role of Rohit, who was born with a developmental disability. It is available on ZEE5
Dhoom 2 is an action thriller film in which Hrithik Roshan plays the role of a notorious thief. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a must-watch film. In the film the actor plays the role of a successful investment banker, Arjun Saluja. It is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
Bang Bang! is an action thriller film which is based on James Mangold's film, Knight and Day. The actor plays the role of an Indian Army officer and an Internal Secret Services agent. It is available on JioHotstar
