Farah Khan Birthday: Must-Watch Films Of The Director-Actor On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | January 09, 2026
Farah Khan is a renowned director, actor, choreographer and producer. She has turned 60 on January 9, 2026. On the occasion of her special day. Let's take a look at some of his best films on OTT:
Om Shanti Om is a romantic fantasy film which is directed by Farah Khan. The film tells the story of an aspiring actress who is murdered by her husband, Mukesh.(Arjun Rampal). It is available on Netflix and YouTube
Tees Maar Khan is a heist comedy film which is directed by Farah Khan. The film revolves around a notorious thief, Tabrez Mirza, played by Akshay Kumar. It is available on YouTube
Student of the Year is a romantic film which was released in 2012. In the film, Farah Khan plays the role of judge. It is available on Netflix
Main Hoon Na was released in 2004. The film, which is directed by Farah Khan, revolves around Major Ram Prasad Sharma (Shah Rukh Khan), who goes on a mission to protect the general's daughter. It is available on Netflix
Happy New Year is a heist comedy film which is directed by Farah Khan. The film narrates the story of a bunch of losers who try to win people's hearts. It is available on JioHotstar
Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi is a romantic comedy film in which Farah Khan plays the role of Shirin Fuggawala, who works at the Parsi Trust. It is available on ZEE5
Joker is a science fiction comedy film which is produced by Farah Khan. The film centres on a scientist named Sattu who conducts research on aliens.It is available on Amazon Prime Video
