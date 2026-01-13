 Watch: AP Dhillon Shares Video Of ATV Worth Nearly ₹46 Lakh Crashing At Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse
Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 10:50 PM IST
Singer AP Dhillon recently treated fans to a glimpse of an adventurous day spent with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (January 13), the singer shared a mix of photos and videos that captured the trio in a cheerful and adventurous mood.

While the pictures showed AP Dhillon, Salman and MS Dhoni smiling and posing together, it was a video from the outing that grabbed attention. The clip revealed the aftermath of an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) ride that went slightly off track.

The trio appeared to have met with a minor mishap on the muddy, uneven terrain. In the video, the ATV can be seen stuck, with mud splashed all around - and on them. Far from being shaken, the mood remained upbeat.

In one of the photos, AP Dhillon is seen laughing as he sat atop the crashed vehicle, amused by the unexpected turn of events. Salman and MS Dhoni also appeared relaxed and in high spirits, with all three covered in mud from head to toe.

Adding humour to the moment, AP Dhillon captioned the video, “Who do you think crashed it?” followed by a laughing emoji.

About the vehicle

The vehicle seen in the visuals is A-Thon Ashva 4x4. It is India-made All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) built for utility and off-road use, with prices starting around Rs 46 lakh.

It is positioned as a premium, purpose-built machine for farm and industrial tasks. The ATV is not designed for typical street driving.

Salman Khan's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will next be seen in Battle Of Galwan which is based on true events of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh, Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia and Vipin Bhardwaj, among others, in pivotal roles.

