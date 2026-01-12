 'If Someone Like You...': Salman Khan's Sister Arpita Khan Sharma REACTS To Nadim Nadz & Mahhi Vij Dating Rumours
Arpita Khan reacts to Mahhi Vij and Nadim Nadz dating rumours following the actress' separation from Jay Bhanushali. She wrote, "If someone like you can get called out, then I wonder the world we are living in." The speculation began after Mahhi shared an affectionate birthday post for Nadim, calling him her 'best friend.'

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

TV actress Mahhi Vij has been linked to Salman Khan’s close friend Nadim Nadz ever since she shared a sweet birthday post for him, referring to him as her 'best friend' and even writing 'I love you.' The post came days after she announced her separation from husband, actor Jay Bhanushali, after 15 years of marriage. Mahhi denied the rumours, insisting they are simply best friends.

Arpita Khan Reacts To Nadim Nadz, Mahhi Vij Dating Rumours

Now, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma has reacted to the link-up rumours. Taking to her Instagram account, Arpita shared a post featuring reports linking Nadim and Mahhi, which mentioned that Jay and Mahhi's daughter refers to Nadim as her 'Abba.' She wrote on Sunday, "@nadz.nadz If someone like you can get called out, then I wonder the world we are living in."

Photo Via Instagram story

Mahhi Vij Abuses Trolls For Linking Her Up With Nadim Nadz

After the link-up rumours surfaced, on Sunday evening, Mahhi shared a video on her Instagram handle, where she lashed out at trolls and even abused them for spreading such rumours, given how he is simply her best friend, adding how people have made it dirty since her daughter Tara calls Nadim 'abba.'

Mahhi said, "Mein 6 saal se… hamesha uske liye posts daal rahi hoon. 6 saal se Tara usko Abba bulati hai. Yeh Jay aur mera joint decision tha ki woh Abba bulayegi. Aapne Abba shabd ko ganda kar diya hai. Shame on you… Shame on you people for writing such shitty stuff about me and Nadim. It’s not just about me; itne saare log hain jo usse respect karte hain. Aap itne level tak gandagi mein jaa sakte ho."

"I will stand up for me; I will not let you guys... Tum ho cheap, but I will not allow you guys. F*ck you," concluded Mahhi.

Earlier this month, Jay and Mahhi confirmed their split after 15 years of marriage.

