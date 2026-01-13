 AP Dhillon, Salman Khan & MS Dhoni Get Muddy During Fun ATV Ride At Panvel Farmhouse; See Photos
AP Dhillon, Salman Khan & MS Dhoni Get Muddy During Fun ATV Ride At Panvel Farmhouse; See Photos

In the visuals, AP Dhillon, Salman Khan and MS Dhoni can be seen smiling for the camera, clearly enjoying their time together. Interestingly, all three were covered in mud, with dirt visible on their hands, legs and clothes, suggesting an action-packed and adventurous day outdoors

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 09:52 PM IST
article-image

Singer AP Dhillon gave fans a glimpse into a fun-filled outing with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and former Team India captain MS Dhoni at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse. The singer shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram on Tuesday (January 13) in which the trio can be seen in a light-hearted and adventurous mood.

In the visuals, AP Dhillon, Salman and MS Dhoni can be seen smiling for the camera, clearly enjoying their time together. Interestingly, all three were covered in mud, with dirt visible on their hands, legs and clothes, suggesting an action-packed day outdoors.

One of the photos shows AP Dhillon standing between Salman and MS Dhoni, with his arms placed on their shoulders. The post also revealed that the trio had been riding an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) around the farmhouse.

Adding to the fun, AP Dhillon shared a video showing the ATV after it had crashed. Poking fun at the incident, the singer captioned the clip, “Who do you think crashed it?” along with a laughing emoji. In another photo, AP Dhillon is seen sitting atop the crashed vehicle, laughing.

The post quickly caught fans’ attention, with many amused by the unexpected combination of a Bollywood star, a cricket legend and a global music sensation bonding over adventure.

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "Ye to unexpected tha."

"What in the multi universe bhai," commented another user.

A third user joked, "Crash to bhai hi kar saktein hai."

article-image

It may be mentioned that Salman, who often spends time at his Panvel farmhouse, frequently hosts parties with his close industry friends and family, where celebrities have a blast.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will next be seen in Battle Of Galwan which is based on true events of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh, Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia and Vipin Bhardwaj, among others, in pivotal roles.

