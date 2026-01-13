BA Continuum Leases Office Space In Powai For ₹1.43 Cr A Month; Bollywood Actor Tushar Kapoor Sells Commercial Property

While in another major commercial real estate transaction, Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor, through Tushar Infra Developers Private Limited, along with his father Jitendra Kapoor. |

Mumbai: BA Continuum India Private Limited has taken on lease commercial office space at the Cignus building in Powai, Mumbai, according to data analysed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

Property Details

The premises comprise Units 2201 and 2301 at Cignus, located in Powai–Passpoli, covering a total area of 1,11,023 sq ft on the 22nd and 23rd floors. The property has been leased from Chalet Hotels Limited at a starting monthly rent of Rs 1.43 crore, which works out to around Rs 129 per sq ft.

As per the registration details dated December 24, 2025, the agreement includes a security deposit of Rs 8.59 crore and provides for 112 car parking spaces. The lease tenure is for 10 years and nine months, with a lock-in period of three years. Both lease commencement and rent commencement dates are January 1, 2026.

Additional Charges

In addition to the base rent, the lessee will pay common area maintenance (CAM) charges of Rs 20 per sq ft per month. The transaction reflects continued demand for Grade-A office spaces in Powai, a location that has emerged as a preferred destination for large corporates due to its commercial infrastructure and connectivity.

Earlier in December last year corporate company J.P. Morgan Services India Private Limited has also taken on lease a large commercial office space in Powai. The property has been licensed by Cowrks India Private Limited. The deal involves a total built-up area of 2,71,955 sq ft spread across the ground floor and floors three to nine of the building. The starting monthly rent is pegged at Rs 9.23 crore, translating to around Rs 339.43 per sq ft.

Chandivali Transaction

While in another major commercial real estate transaction, Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor, through Tushar Infra Developers Private Limited, along with his father Jitendra Kapoor, via Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited, has sold a commercial property in Mumbai’s Chandivali for Rs 559.25 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The transaction was registered in January 2026.

As per the IGR records, the property is located at Balaji IT Park (DC-10 Building) in Chandivali. The commercial asset has a built-up area of approximately 30,195 sq metres (around 3.25 lakh sq ft). The sale adds to the growing list of high-value commercial transactions in the Chandivali micro-market.

Notably, Balaji IT Park had also witnessed another large transaction last year, with a deal registered in May 2025 valued at Rs 855 crore, underlining sustained investor interest in the area’s commercial assets.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/