 Who Is Achraf Hakimi? Nora Fatehi's Rumoured Boyfriend Accused In Rape Case, Could Face Trial
Nora Fatehi has been linked to dating Moroccan football star Achraf Hakimi. The rumours come after the Bollywood dancer-actor travelled to the country to watch Morocco in action in the African Cup of Nations. Hakimi is regarded as one of the best right backs in the world, but has a cloud of a impending rape case hanging over his career.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 09:37 PM IST
article-image
Nora Fateh and Achraf hakimi are reportedly dating with the Bollywood acotr-dancer watching the African Cup of nations |

Bollywood superstar Nora Fatehi has set social media ablaze with speculation surrounding her relationship status. The dancer-actor has been linked to dating Moroccan football star Achraf Hakimi. The speculation gave rise when Nora travelled to Morocco to watch the nation in action in the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

The rumours intensified when Reddit users noticed that Achraf Hakimi had liked one of Nora’s Instagram posts from the game, sparking theories of a possible connection. Hakimi played a part in Morocco's 2-0 win over Cameroon, which guided them into the semi-finals. The duo have maintained silence over the links.

In a recent interview, she had claimed that Hakimi was her favourite footballer.

Who is Achraf Hakimi?

For the unversed, Achraf Hakimi is a professional footballer who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and the Morocco national team. He was part of the PSG side that won the Champions League last year, while also lifting the domestic French league. Before PSG, the right back enjoyed stints at big clubs Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

He was born in Madrid and came up through the Real Madrid academy before becoming one of the best fullbacks in the world. The 27-year-old's parents are of Arab descent from Morocco, which prompted him choosing the Morocco team. He currently captains the side.

article-image

Marriage and rape case

Hakimi was married to Spanish actress Hiba Abouk from 2020 until 2023. The couple have two children, before Abouk filed for divorce. Abouk was accused of claiming half of Hakimi's assets and fortune which later turned out to be fake news.

The divorce came after Hakimi was accused of rape in Paris in 2023. Hakimi has denied the allegations and maintained his innocence with the investigation still ongoing. He alleged that the case was a blackmail and extortion attempt.

“We’re exposed to a lot of things, we’re exposed to things like girls approaching us. Blackmail… I think there are a lot of people in the world of football who take advantage of us. And if you don’t have people around you, these things happen to you,” Hakimi was quoted saying last year.

