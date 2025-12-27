Nora Fatehi DATING A Footballer? Actress Jets Off To Morocco To Cheer For Boyfriend At AFCON 2025: Report

Nora Fatehi | Photo Via Instagram

Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi, who is usually in the headlines for her songs and dance performances, is now reportedly making news for her personal life, as she is said to be dating a footballer.

Nora Fatehi Dating Footballer

According to Pinkvilla, Nora Fatehi made a special trip to Morocco to attend the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which began on 21 December 2025 and will conclude on 18 January 2026, and sources suggest her visit is about more than just her love for the game.

Couple Spotted Together

The source further revealed that Nora is attending the game, and observers quickly connected the dots after the duo was spotted together in Dubai and now in Morocco, sparking widespread rumours.

Sources also hint that both parties highly value their privacy, especially Nora, who is particularly focused on her work commitments.

As of now, Nora Fatehi has not reacted to the dating rumours.

Nora Fatehi Car Accident

The star was recently involved in a serious car accident in Mumbai around 3 pm on December 20, while she was heading to the Sunburn Festival 2025, where she was set to join DJ David Guetta on stage. Following the accident, Nora shared a health update, opening up about the incident and revealing that she is slightly ‘traumatised’ after a drunk driver rammed his car into her vehicle.

She was heard sayin, "A drunk person that was driving under the influence smashed my car and unfortunately, the impact was quite severe and it flung me across the car. I bashed my head on the window."

She added, "I'm alive and I'm well. Except for some minor injuries, swelling and a slight concussion, I'm okay. I'm grateful for that. That could have ended terribly, but I came to say this to say that this is why you should not not drink and drive. I hate alcohol to begin with."

Despite the accident, Nora went ahead and fulfilled her commitments, performing with David Guetta on the Sunburn 2025 stage.