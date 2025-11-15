Nora Fatehi BREAKS Silence After Being Named In Dawood Ibrahim's Drug Syndicate Probe: 'My Name Is An Easy Target'

Photo Via Instagram

Dancer-actress Nora Fatehi, who has been named in an investigation related to underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim-linked drug parties along with Shraddha Kapoor and Orry, reacted by clarifying that as a workaholic constantly travelling she doesn't attend parties or associate with such people, and hinted that although her name was previously dragged into the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case, she won't allow it to happen this time.

Nora Fatehi Reacts To Being Named In Dawood Ibrahim's Drug Syndicate Probe

Issuing a statement on her Instagram story, Nora wrote, "FYI. I DONT go to Parties.. Im constantly on flights.. Im a work holic, i dont have a personal life.. I dont associate myself with people like that.. and on my off days im at home on a beach in dubai or with my high school friends! I spend my entire days and nights working on my dreams and goals! Dont believe anything you read! It seems like my name is an easy target! but i wont allow it to happen this time! It happened once before, you guys tried to destroy me with LIES and it didnt work.."

"I watched silently as everyone tried their best to slander my name, smear my reputation and use me as clickbait! Please refrain from using my name and image on situations that have absolutely NOTHING to do with me! This will come with a heavy, heavy price! Respectfully," added Nora.

Nora's name along with Shraddha and several other Bollywood celebrities' emerged during the Mumbai Police's probe into an underworld drug syndicate linked to gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The syndicate was allegedly run by wanted drug lord Salim Dola, who is said to be an associate of Dawood Ibrahim.

According to a report in India Today, Dola's son, Taher Dola, who was extradited from the UAE in August, shared key details during interrogation and revealed that several Bollywood stars, models, rappers, filmmakers, and even Dawood's relatives attended drug parties organised by him in India and abroad.

"The said accused has previously organised drug parties in the country and abroad with Alisha Parkar, Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddharth Kapoor, Zishan Siddiqui, Ori alias Orhan, Abbas Mastaan, Loka and many other people and has himself joined in them and is supplying drugs to these and other people," stated the report.