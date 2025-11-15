 Priyanka Chopra Greets Fans With Namaste At Globetrotter Event In Hyderabad, Stuns In White Lehenga– VIDEO
Actress Priyanka Chopra is set to return to Indian cinema with S.S. Rajamouli’s Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu. At Hyderabad’s Globetrotter event on November 15, which drew 50,000 fans, she made a striking entrance in a white lehenga with heavy jewellery, greeting fans with folded hands. Priyanka also warmly interacted with Rajamouli, Mahesh’s family, and co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Actress Priyanka Chopra is all set to return to Indian cinema with S.S. Rajamouli's Varanasi, starring Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. On Saturday, November 15, at the grand Globetrotter event in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City, which drew 50,000 fans, Priyanka made a striking entrance, looking like a divine angel in an all-white lehenga.

The actress, who plays the role of Mandakini, paired her white lehenga with heavy jewellery and greeted her fans with folded hands, striking a graceful namaste pose, looking every bit like a goddess. Priyanka also warmly greeted director SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar, daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni, and co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The producer of Varanasi praised S.S. Rajamouli, Priyanka Chopra, and Mahesh Babu for their dedication to the film. He called Mahesh Babu a 'producer’s actor,' lauding his patience and commitment, and applauded Rajamouli for remaining a humble yet deeply devoted filmmaker despite his massive successes with Baahubali and RRR.

The producer also thanked Priyanka for accepting the film and giving it her all.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays the negative role of Kumbha in Varanasi, arrived at the event with his wife Supriya Menon.

Talking about the film, producer Karthikeya, son of Rajamouli, "I thought I would start by making small films, slowly grow as a producer, and eventually make a film with a star. I imagined it might take me 15 years. But things have turned out differently, and today my first speech itself is on a global platform. I feel small because everyone involved in this film is a legend, and I feel blessed. I don’t know if I’m worthy of this, but thank you, everyone."

Karthikeya was also getting emotional at the event and said,"This is a small and humble step to take Indian cinema global and to bring the global audience closer to India. To be doing this in our own city makes me very happy. I’m very thankful to KL Narayan garu for waiting 15 years and standing with us as a co-producer on this film."

