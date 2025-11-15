Priyanka Chopra & Mahesh Babu's Film Title REVEALED At Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City, Actor Rides Bull In Teaser– VIDEO

After months of anticipation, Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra will finally unveil the first glimpse of their film. Director S.S. Rajamouli, known for his magnum opus Baahubali, announced a grand event in Hyderabad to reveal the title and teaser. The showcase is currently taking place at the iconic Ramoji Film City on Saturday, November 15. While the film was earlier rumoured to be titled SSMB29, it has now been officially revealed as Varanasi.

The first-look teaser features Mahesh Babu on a bull, blood dripping, as the word Varanasi flashes on screen, officially revealing the film's title.

The Globetrotter event will be streaming on JioHotstar from 7 PM onwards in India.

Alongside the cast, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mahesh's wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, were seen cheering for the actor at the event. Namrata looked elegant in a black and ivory saree, while Sitara opted for a gold ensemble. Director S.S. Rajamouli’s family also arrived and was seated in the front section near the stage.

Earlier this week, the first-look poster of Priyanka was unveiled, showing her in a yellow saree, while wielding a gun. She plays the lead role of Mandakini.

Sharing the poster, PeeCee wrote, "She’s more than what meets the eye…

Say hello to Mandakini."