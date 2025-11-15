Shah Rukh Khan Becomes First Bollywood Actor To Have Dubai Tower Named After Him: More About Rs 4,000-Crore, 55-Storey 'Shahrukhz'

Instagram

Dubai’s skyline just got a glamorous upgrade, and it’s all thanks to none other than Bollywood’s own Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar’s name now graces a towering new landmark, Shahrukhz, marking a first-of-its-kind tribute that’s making headlines from Mumbai to the Middle East.

The project, unveiled by Dubai-based real estate heavyweight Danube Properties, cements SRK as the first Bollywood actor ever to have a tower named in his honour. And fittingly, the launch didn't happen quietly — Danube flew to Mumbai to make the big reveal in front of Indian investors and, of course, the superstar himself.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'It is a very big honour'

For an actor who has long been synonymous with global stardom, this recognition proved deeply emotional. Standing beside Danube founder Rizwan Sajan and group MD Adel Sajan, Shah Rukh called the honour one of the most personal achievements of his life.

"My mother would have been very happy. It is a very big honour. When my kids come, I will tell them, ‘Papa ka naam likha hai, Papa ki building hai’,” he stated during the event.

Further, expressing more about the milestone, SRK wrote on his social media handle, "It is humbling and deeply touching to have a landmark in Dubai carry my name and to be an integral part of the cityscape forever. Dubai has always been a special place for me – a city that celebrates dreams, ambition, and possibility."

"Shahrukhz by Danube – this Commercial tower is a symbol of how far belief and hard work can take you. I’m honoured to be associated with @DanubeProperties a brand that mirrors the same spirit of aspiration and excellence," he concluded.

Check out the post below:

What we know about ‘Shahrukhz’

Shahrukhz by Danube is far more than a celebrity-branded project. Estimated at Rs 4,000 crore in gross saleable value, the 55-storey commercial tower is designed around the futuristic hanging tower concept. As per media reports, it will bring over 40 premium amenities to Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai’s most prominent business corridor and part of the 558-km E11 highway connecting Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.

Spanning over 1 million sq ft of built-up space, the development aims to set a new benchmark for Grade-A commercial real estate. Units will start at USD 460,000, placing the project firmly in Dubai’s luxury corporate market. Completion is targeted for Q2 2029.

Danube, known for its ambitious residential and commercial ventures across the UAE, plans to transform Shahrukhz into a high-powered business hub with cutting-edge design, global standards, and a distinctive Bollywood highlight shining atop Sheikh Zayed Road.