 'Best Friends Since 3!': Priyanka Gandhi Gives Detail Inside Son Raihan Vadra & Aviva Baig's Fairytale Relationship, Shares Childhood Picture
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared a heartfelt post announcing son Raihan Vadra’s engagement to long-time partner Aviva Baig, revealing they’ve known each other since age three. The couple made it Instagram-official with the caption “29.12.25” and shared two photos: one new and one from childhood. Both Raihan and Aviva are photographers, celebrated for their creative work.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 09:18 AM IST
article-image
Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig confirm engagement | Instagram

Some love stories quietly unfold over years while growing, changing and finding their moment. That's the feeling many got when Raihan Vadra, son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra, confirmed his engagement to long-time partner Aviva Baig and soon after, Priyanka shared a deeply personal post that traced their bond back to childhood.

Priyanka Gandhi's post wins hearts

On Instagram, Priyanka offered an intimate window into their journey, sharing two photos that beautifully featured their past and present together. One showed the newly engaged couple smiling in stunning ethnic looks, while the other was a nostalgic childhood frame, hinting at just how far the story goes.

Sharing the two pictures, she wrote, "Love you both very much ❤️❤️ May you always love and respect each other and remain the best friends you have been since you were 3!!"

PM Modi To Inaugurate Exposition On Lord Buddha's Piprahwa Relics In New Delhi Today
PM Modi To Inaugurate Exposition On Lord Buddha's Piprahwa Relics In New Delhi Today
India Directs Elon Musk-Led X To Remove Obscene AI Content Or Face Legal Action
India Directs Elon Musk-Led X To Remove Obscene AI Content Or Face Legal Action
Marico Reports High Single-Digit Volume Growth In Q3, Expects Gradual Consumption Recovery
Marico Reports High Single-Digit Volume Growth In Q3, Expects Gradual Consumption Recovery

Check out the post below:

The couple, meanwhile, kept things understated and elegant. Raihan and Aviva posted the same photographs with a simple caption, "29.12.25".

From childhood friends to partners

While the pair have largely stayed away from the spotlight, Priyanka's post confirmed the sweetest detail: they've known each other since they were three. What began as friendship slowly evolved into companionship, and now, an engagement that has captured public curiosity.

article-image
Raihan Vadra & Aviva Baig's childhood picture

Raihan Vadra & Aviva Baig's childhood picture | Instagram

Meet Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig

For those who don't know, Raihan is a visual artist and photographer whose work reflects curiosity and observation. He studied at The Doon School in Dehradun and later pursued politics at SOAS, University of London.

His photography, spanning wildlife, streetscapes and commercial work, often appears thoughtful and instinctive, as showcased on his Instagram and through galleries such as APRE Art House.

article-image
Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig | Instagram

Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig | Instagram |

Meanwhile, Aviva is a Delhi-based photographer whose style leans toward quiet storytelling and emotional depth. Educated at Modern School and later OP Jindal Global University, she has exhibited at notable platforms including Method Gallery, the India Art Fair Young Collector Programme, and more. She also co-founded Atelier 11, a creative studio collaborating with brands across India.

