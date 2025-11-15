Vahbiz Dorabjee To Enter Bigg Boss House? Here's What Vivian Dsena's Ex-Wife Has To Say About It- EXCLUSIVE

Vahbiz Dorabjee | Instagram

Actor Vivian Dsena's ex-wife Vahbiz Dorabjee believes that she would be a perfect candidate for Bigg Boss, adding that she has the kind of nature that is needed inside house; vulnerable, loud and open. Even though she always rejected the offer, but the actress shared that she is now keeping an "open mind" to it.

In a candid chat with the Free Press Journal, Vahbiz was asked if she ever considering participating in any reality shows, particularly Bigg Boss. Addressing fans’'long-standing curiosity about her appearance on the show, Vahbiz said, "I appreciate the response, like many said that we would like to see you...but I always said a flat no."

However, Vahbiz revealed that she is now rethinking her decision. Speaking about the possibility of joining Bigg Boss, she added, "This time we had a meeting with them and started keeping an open mind."

Vahbiz further elaborated that whoever knows her believes that she will do well in the Bigg Boss house and might even win the show. Vahbiz said that she was not initially open to doing the reality show, but she is now thinking about it. Teasing her fans, Vahbiz said, "You never know."

Vahbiz confirmed to her fans that if she ever appears on the show, she will be completely honest.

For those who don't know, Vahbiz was previously married to Vivian. The duo separated in 2016 and later officially filed for the divorce in 2017. The proceedings further took 4 years to complete. Vahbiz and Vivian got divorced in December 2021. Vivian has now moved on in her life and is married to Nouran Aly.

Bigg Boss fans can watch the latest season at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.