 Vahbiz Dorabjee To Enter Bigg Boss House? Here's What Vivian Dsena's Ex-Wife Has To Say About It- EXCLUSIVE
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVahbiz Dorabjee To Enter Bigg Boss House? Here's What Vivian Dsena's Ex-Wife Has To Say About It- EXCLUSIVE

Vahbiz Dorabjee To Enter Bigg Boss House? Here's What Vivian Dsena's Ex-Wife Has To Say About It- EXCLUSIVE

In a candid chat with the Free Press Journal, Vivian Dsena's ex-wife Vahbiz Dorabjee admitted that she never thought about entering the Bigg Boss house, however, she has now started giving a thought to it. She said, "This time we had a meeting...", leaving fans wondering if she will make an appearance in Bigg Boss season 20.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 08:05 PM IST
article-image
Vahbiz Dorabjee | Instagram

Actor Vivian Dsena's ex-wife Vahbiz Dorabjee believes that she would be a perfect candidate for Bigg Boss, adding that she has the kind of nature that is needed inside house; vulnerable, loud and open. Even though she always rejected the offer, but the actress shared that she is now keeping an "open mind" to it.

In a candid chat with the Free Press Journal, Vahbiz was asked if she ever considering participating in any reality shows, particularly Bigg Boss. Addressing fans’'long-standing curiosity about her appearance on the show, Vahbiz said, "I appreciate the response, like many said that we would like to see you...but I always said a flat no."

However, Vahbiz revealed that she is now rethinking her decision. Speaking about the possibility of joining Bigg Boss, she added, "This time we had a meeting with them and started keeping an open mind."

Read Also
Vahbiz Dorabjee Opens Up On Finding Love Again Post Divorce From Bigg Boss 18's Vivian Dsena: 'Want...
article-image

Vahbiz further elaborated that whoever knows her believes that she will do well in the Bigg Boss house and might even win the show. Vahbiz said that she was not initially open to doing the reality show, but she is now thinking about it. Teasing her fans, Vahbiz said, "You never know."

FPJ Shorts
Thane News: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested In Dombivli After Police Seize Three Pistols, Cartridges & Other Weapons
Thane News: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested In Dombivli After Police Seize Three Pistols, Cartridges & Other Weapons
Maharashtra Launches Post Basic Diploma In Oncology Nursing To Strengthen Cancer Care
Maharashtra Launches Post Basic Diploma In Oncology Nursing To Strengthen Cancer Care
Navi Mumbai Declares 594 Locations As Silence Zones After HC Directive
Navi Mumbai Declares 594 Locations As Silence Zones After HC Directive
Mumbai Fraud Case: Bhandup Police Book DD Financial Services Directors For Cheating 10 Investors Of ₹43.21 Lakh
Mumbai Fraud Case: Bhandup Police Book DD Financial Services Directors For Cheating 10 Investors Of ₹43.21 Lakh
Read Also
Pati Patni Aur Panga Finale: Will Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Emerge As Winners? See Fans'...
article-image

Vahbiz confirmed to her fans that if she ever appears on the show, she will be completely honest.

For those who don't know, Vahbiz was previously married to Vivian. The duo separated in 2016 and later officially filed for the divorce in 2017. The proceedings further took 4 years to complete. Vahbiz and Vivian got divorced in December 2021. Vivian has now moved on in her life and is married to Nouran Aly.

Bigg Boss fans can watch the latest season at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vahbiz Dorabjee To Enter Bigg Boss House? Here's What Vivian Dsena's Ex-Wife Has To Say About It-...

Vahbiz Dorabjee To Enter Bigg Boss House? Here's What Vivian Dsena's Ex-Wife Has To Say About It-...

Priyanka Chopra Greets Fans With Namaste At Globetrotter Event In Hyderabad, Stuns In White...

Priyanka Chopra Greets Fans With Namaste At Globetrotter Event In Hyderabad, Stuns In White...

Priyanka Chopra & Mahesh Babu's Film Title REVEALED At Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City, Actor Rides...

Priyanka Chopra & Mahesh Babu's Film Title REVEALED At Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City, Actor Rides...

Shah Rukh Khan Becomes First Bollywood Actor To Have Dubai Tower Named After Him: More About Rs...

Shah Rukh Khan Becomes First Bollywood Actor To Have Dubai Tower Named After Him: More About Rs...

Nora Fatehi BREAKS Silence After Being Named In Dawood Ibrahim's Drug Syndicate Probe: 'My Name Is...

Nora Fatehi BREAKS Silence After Being Named In Dawood Ibrahim's Drug Syndicate Probe: 'My Name Is...