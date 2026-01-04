 'I Was Going On My Honeymoon...': Jay Dudhane Breaks Silence After Arrest In ₹5 Crore Fraud Case, Says He Is 'Not Afraid'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'I Was Going On My Honeymoon...': Jay Dudhane Breaks Silence After Arrest In ₹5 Crore Fraud Case, Says He Is 'Not Afraid'

'I Was Going On My Honeymoon...': Jay Dudhane Breaks Silence After Arrest In ₹5 Crore Fraud Case, Says He Is 'Not Afraid'

Jay Dudhane, arrested at Mumbai airport in an alleged Rs 5 crore fraud case, has denied all charges. Calling the claims 'laughable,' he said, "I'm not afraid." Jay revealed he was travelling abroad for his honeymoon with his wife when he was stopped during immigration due to an unknown LOC, adding that he has complete faith in the judicial system and will cooperate with authorities.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 06:50 PM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Jay Dudhane was arrested at Mumbai airport in an alleged Rs 5 crore fraud case, after he was accused of selling a commercial property to multiple buyers using fake documents, causing significant financial losses to the potential customers. Reports of his arrest came just 10 days after his marriage to his longtime girlfriend, content creator Harshala Patil.

Jay Dudhane Breaks Silence After Arrest in ₹5 Crore Fraud Case

Jay has finally reacted to the shocking allegations against him, denying all claims and stating that he is not afraid, as the entire matter has been twisted in very dishonest ways. After his arrest, while sitting in a police van and speaking to the media, Jay told TV9 that many people advised him to wear a mask to cover his face, but he chose not to, adding that he is ready to face the situation and has complete faith in the judicial system.

Read Also
Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Fame & Splitsvilla 13 Winner Jay Dudhane Marries Harshala Patil After Dating For...
article-image

'If Anyone Has Proof, Let Them Present'

FPJ Shorts
Know Your Ward: From Bandra, Khar & Parts Of Santacruz; All You Need To Know About Mumbai's 'H East' Ward Ahead Of BMC Elections 2026
Know Your Ward: From Bandra, Khar & Parts Of Santacruz; All You Need To Know About Mumbai's 'H East' Ward Ahead Of BMC Elections 2026
CBDT Chief Asks Officials To Be Ready For Transition To New I-T Act
CBDT Chief Asks Officials To Be Ready For Transition To New I-T Act
Jupiter Marathon In Thane Draws Over 5,000 Participants As Civic Body Spreads Voting And Cleanliness Awareness Ahead Of TMC Polls
Jupiter Marathon In Thane Draws Over 5,000 Participants As Civic Body Spreads Voting And Cleanliness Awareness Ahead Of TMC Polls
IPL 2026: Pune To Host Games After Rajasthan Royals, RCB Visit Gahunje Stadium, MCA Await BCCI Confirmation
IPL 2026: Pune To Host Games After Rajasthan Royals, RCB Visit Gahunje Stadium, MCA Await BCCI Confirmation

Reacting to the Rs 5 crore allegation that he sold one shop to multiple people and cheated them, Jay said the claim was laughable. Jay added, "Honestly, I was shocked... If anyone has proof, let them present it. It's unbelievable because the agreement has already been executed, and it would be impossible for one shop to be sold to multiple people. If it’s true, then prove it."

Talking about his arrest, Jay said that he was travelling abroad with his wife, Harshala Patil, his brother, and his sister-in-law for their honeymoon, and that he was unaware there was an LOC (lookout circular) issued against his name.

He said, "At the airport, during immigration, I was informed that I cannot leave the country. When I realised this, I fully cooperated with the authorities and will continue to do so with all procedures."

After arrest, members of Jay's family, including his mother, sister, grandmother, and grandfather, were questioned in connection with the FIR filed in the fraud case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Was Going On My Honeymoon...': Jay Dudhane Breaks Silence After Arrest In ₹5 Crore Fraud Case,...

'I Was Going On My Honeymoon...': Jay Dudhane Breaks Silence After Arrest In ₹5 Crore Fraud Case,...

Tere Ishk Mein OTT Release Date: Dive Into The Romantic Saga Of Dhanush And Kriti Sanon

Tere Ishk Mein OTT Release Date: Dive Into The Romantic Saga Of Dhanush And Kriti Sanon

The Rip OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's...

The Rip OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's...

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Fame Jay Dudhane Arrested At Mumbai Airport In ₹5 Crore Fraud Case Days After...

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Fame Jay Dudhane Arrested At Mumbai Airport In ₹5 Crore Fraud Case Days After...

Aamir Khan REACTS To Sunil Grover Mimicking Him On The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'No Malice In It At...

Aamir Khan REACTS To Sunil Grover Mimicking Him On The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'No Malice In It At...