Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Fame & Splitsvilla 13 Winner Jay Dudhane Marries Harshala Patil After Dating For Over 2 Years, Shares Wedding Photos

Reality TV star Jay Dudhane, best known for participating in Bigg Boss Marathi 3 and winning Splitsvilla 13, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Harshala Patil in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony. The couple’s wedding photos, shared on social media, have gone viral.

Jay and Harshala got married in an intimate ceremony that celebrated Maharashtrian customs and traditions. The bride and groom opted for classic wedding attire - Jay was seen wearing a traditional off-white outfit pheta, while Harshala looked beautiful in a traditional Nauvari saree, complemented by traditional jewellery.

In one of the photos shared by the couple on Instagram, Jay is seen lifting his wife in his arms. Other photos show them adorably looking at each other.

"You, me, and a lifetime of love. ❤️✨24.12.2025 #JahaDilMilGaye," he captioned his post.

The wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family members, keeping the celebrations intimate rather than extravagant. Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

In March 2025, Jay had announced his engagement with Harshala. They shared dreamy photos on social media, capturing a beautiful celebration of their love.

In the photos, Harshala was seen flaunting her engagement ring. Going by the breathtaking backdrop, it seems Jay proposed to his ladylove in the mountains.

Reportedly, Jay and Harshala were in a relationship since 2023. Harshala, who is content creator, made it official on Instagram on his birthday by sharing black-and-white photos with him, where the duo posed together, but Jay’s face was not visible.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the person who makes me the happiest."

Who is Jay Dudhane?

Jay Dudhane rose to fame after participating in the dating reality show Splitsvilla 13 with Aditi Rajput. The duo shared a close connection on the show. They defeated semi-finalists Shivam Sharma and Pallak Yadav to claim the trophy. Jay and Aditi also became an ideal match on the show.

He was seen in Mahesh Manjrekar's historical film Vedaat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. Jay was also a part of a Marathi serial, Yed Lagla Premach.

Jay made his film debut with the Marathi film Gadad Andhar, directed by Pradnyesh Kadam and produced by Elula Entertainment. The film was theatrically released in 2023.Mahajan, Shubhangi Tambale, Akash Kumbhar, Aarti Shinde, Chetan Mule, and Astha Thombare.