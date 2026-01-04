Who Is Jay Dudhane? All About 28-Year-Old Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Contestant Arrested At Mumbai Airport In ₹5 Crore Fraud Case

Jay Dudhane | Photo Via Instagram

Jay Dudhane, an actor and reality TV star best known for participating in Bigg Boss Marathi 3 and winning Splitsvilla 13, was arrested at Mumbai airport on Saturday, January 3, in connection with an alleged Rs 5 crore fraud involving fake property sales. A resident of Thane, Jay, who is also a fitness trainer, athlete, model, and actor, was taken into custody by the local police.

Jay Dudhane Arrested In Rs 5 Crore Fraud

His family members, including his mother, sister, grandmother, and grandfather, were questioned in connection with the FIR registered in the case. According to the police, an FIR was lodged by a retired engineer who alleged that Dudhane and four of his family members defrauded him of Rs 4.61 crore by making him purchase five commercial shops, which were mortgaged to a bank, in Thane.

The arrest comes just days after Jay tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, content creator Harshala Patil.

Who Is Jay Dudhane?

Jay Dudhane, a 28-year-old born in 1997, rose to fame after participating in the dating reality show Splitsvilla 13 alongside Aditi Rajput. The duo shared a close bond on the show and went on to defeat semi-finalists Shivam Sharma and Pallak Yadav to lift the trophy. Jay and Aditi were also declared an ideal match during the season.

After this, in 2021, Jay appeared in another reality show, Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3, where he finished as the first runner-up.

Later, he was seen in Mahesh Manjrekar's historical film Vedaat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, released in 2023.

Jay made his film debut with the Marathi film Gadad Andhar, directed by Pradnyesh Kadam and produced by Elula Entertainment. The film was theatrically released in 2023.

Jay was also a part of a Marathi serial, Yed Lagla Premach.

In 2024, Jay lost his father, Anil Dudhane, to cardiac arrest.

Jay married Harshala on December 24, 2025, in a grand Maharashtrian ceremony held in Thane. The duo were reportedly in a relationship since 2023.

Harshala made their relationship official on Instagram on Jay’s birthday by sharing black-and-white photos of the two posing together, though Jay’s face was not visible in the pictures.

In March 2025, Jay had announced his engagement with Harshala. They shared dreamy photos on social media, capturing a beautiful celebration of their love.

Jay Dudhane Breaks Silence After Arrest in ₹5 Crore Fraud Case

Jay reacted to the shocking allegations against him, denying all claims and stating that he is not afraid, as the entire matter has been twisted in very dishonest ways. After his arrest, while sitting in a police van and speaking to the media, Jay told TV9 that many people advised him to wear a mask to cover his face, but he chose not to, adding that he is ready to face the situation and has complete faith in the judicial system.

Talking about his arrest, Jay said that he was travelling abroad with his wife, Harshala Patil, his brother, and his sister-in-law for their honeymoon, and that he was unaware there was an LOC (lookout circular) issued against his name.

Reacting to the Rs 5 crore allegation that he sold one shop to multiple people and cheated them, Jay said the claim was laughable. Jay added, "Honestly, I was shocked... If anyone has proof, let them present it. It's unbelievable because the agreement has already been executed, and it would be impossible for one shop to be sold to multiple people. If it’s true, then prove it."

Jay also shared that he has complete faith in the judicial system and will cooperate with authorities.