Vahbiz Dorabjee Opens Up On Finding Love Again Post Divorce From Bigg Boss 18's Vivian Dsena: 'Want Someone Who Is Not Insecure & Jealous'

Vahbiz Dorabjee and Vivian D’Sena | Instagram

Actress Vahbiz Dorabjee is all set to make a comeback on television after 7 years with the show Deewaniyat. She recently shared her journey of finding love again after her divorce from Vivian Dsena, who is currently in Bigg Boss 18. She expressed her desire for a partner who understands her and focuses on the importance of mutual respect, just like her parents.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, she said, "I look up to my parents, who have been married for 40 years and they have been best friends; even today I see my parents; they are so happy-go-lucky. They enjoy their lives, they have a group of friends, their karaoke night and they travel together. I have always looked up to marriage that has been a partner work."

Vahbiz also stated that she’s looking for someone who supports her ambitions and shares her values. She wants a relationship built on honesty and companionship.

The actress added, "You have to be a team. You take up certain responsibilities, I take up certain responsibilities. Be supportive towards your partner, and not be insecure and jealous. Some partners are like, only they want to go ahead in life and they want you to stay behind and only I should succeed. I really want someone who is my supporter and well-wishes because having jealousy within partners is bad."

Vahbiz is known for her roles in popular shows like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Bahu Humari Rajnikant, and more.

After a seven-year hiatus from television, Vahbiz will be seen in the Deewaniyat. The show stars Kritika Yadav and Vijayendra Kumeria in lead roles. It is produced by Rajesh Ram Singh under the banner of Cockcrow Entertainment.