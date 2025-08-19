 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, August 18: Tulsi Tells Mihir Noina Was In Love With Him
In yesterday's (August 18, 2025) episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, we got to see that the Virani family and the Parekhs came to Noina's house for dinner. Viranis arrive first and everyone starts praising the house. Pari comes with her family, and she runs towards Mihir and hugs him. After meeting everyone, Pari compliments Noina on her stylish sarees. She unintentionally insults Tulsi for wearing plain and dull sarees. However, Noina tells Pari that she loves the sarees that her mother wears.

As Mihir starts taking a stroll at Noina's house, he finds his paintings which he had made when they were in college. Everyone is surprised to see that Noina has all those paintings. But, she later reveals that her ex-husband was a perfect Gujarati man who was not ready to spend money on paintings, so she used these paintings of Mihir in her house.

Later, Nandini is talking to Pari and she sees a scar on her hand. She asks Pari about it, but she ignores the question and goes to the washroom. Tulsi and Nandini follow Pari into the washroom and ask her about the scar. Nandini tells Pari that they know her mother-in-law is different, so if something has happened she can share it with them.

Meanwhile, Sandhya (Ajay's sister) comes to the washroom, and she overhears what Nandini said. Later, Sandhya goes out and behaves that she has told everything to her mother, but she has not actually said anything to her.

Pari later reveals that it was her pehli rasoi ceremony, and she got burnt while cooking halwa. She gets upset with Tulsi and Nandini for overacting.

Later, everyone starts having dinner and looking at Tulsi and Mihir's love, Noina feels jealous. After the dinner, Tulsi invites Noina to a Janmashtami celebration at her house.

Meanwhile, Hrithik and Angad can't come to Noina's house for dinner as Malti had thrown dirty water on the latter.

Mihir and Tulsi come home, and they talk about Noina, and Tulsi tells Mihir that Noina was in love with him earlier. While Mihir denies, Tulsi looks at him and smiles.

In the preview of today's episode, the makers showed that Vrinda came for a job interview at Mihir's company and Angad is doing the interview. They get shocked looking at each other. Also, Tulsi invites the Parekhs to the Janmashtami celebration, but Pari's mother rejects the invitation. Pari's ex-lover comes below her house, and she is shocked to see him. Clearly, today's episode looks very interesting.

