Amid Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Shift Row, Old Video Of Abhishek Bachchan Talking About Akshay Kumar’s Work Timing Goes Viral – Watch

One thing that has become the talk of the town is the eight-hour work shift for actors in the film industry, especially female actors, who are new mothers. Deepika Padukone recently spoke about how there are male stars who only work for eight hours, and they don’t even work on weekends. While the Kalki 2898 AD actress didn’t mention anyone’s name, an old video of Abhishek Bachchan talking about Akshay Kumar’s eight-hour work shift has gone viral on social media.

It is a video from one of the episodes of Kapil Sharma’s show, and Abhishek says, “Pack up hote hi, most excited person, Akshay Kumar. Aath (eight) ghante se zyada kaam nahi karte hain yeh. Subah saath (seven) baje aayenge set pe… turant meter chaalu.”

I dont even know why is this a news that @deepikapadukone wants to work 8 hours. @akshaykumar (darling of the establishment) is celebrated for his so-called discipline and working exact 8 hours 😇 but when a woman demands her rights, it becomes a headline 🙇‍♀️ https://t.co/VhBy1X7G0O pic.twitter.com/3c0aG4Lnw9 — Swati K. (@mynameswatik) October 10, 2025

“Aath ghante maane beech shot main kapde utre, make up nikal ke aajayenge,” the I Want To Talk actor added.

Deepika Padukone On Demanding 8-Hour Work Shift

While talking to CNBC-TV18, Deepika said, “By virtue of being a woman, if that’s coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars in the Indian film industry, have been working for 8 hours for years, and it’s never made headlines."

“I don’t want to take names now and make this into this whole thing, but it’s very commonly, publicly known about a lot of male actors who have been working for 8 hours for years. A lot of them work only 8 hours Monday to Friday; they do not work on weekends,” she added.

For the uninitiated, reportedly, Deepika couldn’t do Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD sequel as she demanded an eight-hour work shift, and the makers didn’t agree to it.