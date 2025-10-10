'Deeply Honoured': Deepika Padukone On Being Appointed As India's First-Ever Mental Health Ambassador

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been named India's Mental Health Ambassador, a move announced by Union Health Minister JP Nadda on World Mental Health Day (October 10). He also announced the launch of Tele-MANAS app.

Deepika, who is the founder of Live Love Laugh, will collaborate with the Health Ministry to advance awareness and improve access to mental health care across the country.

Soon after the announcement was made, Deepika shared a photo with JP Nadda on social media and wrote, "On World Mental Health Day, I am deeply honoured to be appointed as the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare’s first-ever Mental Health Ambassador."

She added, "Led by our Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi, our nation has taken meaningful steps to place mental health at the heart of public health. Through my own journey and work we’ve done at @tlllfoundation over the past decade, I’ve seen how much is possible when we come together to build a mentally healthy India. I look forward to working under the guidance of Shri. @jpnaddaofficial and the @mohfwindia to strengthen India’s mental health framework further."

Deepika's association with the campaign is expected to give a major boost to awareness efforts. Known for her openness about her own mental health struggles, the actress has long been an advocate for mental well-being through her foundation. Her appointment is seen as a step in promoting open dialogue, reducing stigma, and emphasising mental health as an essential part of public health in India.

JP Nadda also shared details about the Tele-MANAS app. The upgraded app now features a multi-lingual user interface for greater accessibility, a chatbot for user engagement, and an emergency module designed to offer guidance and support during mental health crises.

Announcing the initiative, Nadda said India remains committed to ensuring equitable, affordable, and inclusive access to mental health services. He added that the new features will strengthen the country’s ability to respond effectively to mental health emergencies and expand the reach of digital mental health care to every corner of the nation.