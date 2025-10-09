Maharani Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Huma Qureshi's Series Online?

Maharani Season 4 OTT | Photo Credit: SonyLIV

Maharani is one of the most popular political drama series starring Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti. After the affection and achievement of three seasons, the series is ready to come back with its fourth season. Maharani 4 was previously announced, and on October 9, the creators released the trailer along with the date for its OTT premiere. The series is set to be released on SonyLIV from November 7, 2025.

About Maharani Season 4

The streaming platform shared the trailer of the series on X and wrote, "The lioness returns to defend her home! Rani gears up for her biggest battle yet. #Maharani4 streaming from November 7 only on Sony LIV." The series explores themes of political intrigue, corruption, misogyny, and the rise of an unlikely woman in power. The series is inspired by real-life events in Bihar during the 1990s.

The lioness returns to defend her home! Rani gears up for her biggest battle yet.#Maharani4 streaming from 7th Nov only on Sony LIV#MaharaniOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/Xzkt7owqrp — Sony LIV International (@SonyLIVIntl) October 9, 2025

Plot overview

The political drama series follows Rani Bharti, a housewife and the wife of Bihar's chief minister Bheema. All she cared about was her house and her husband, but after her husband resigned from the CM post, her life took a turn, and she ended up in the world of politics. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Huma Qureshi talked about her role in the series

Huma Qureshi said, "Rani Bharti's journey has always been about defying the odds, but this season, her ambition hits a whole new level. From homemaker to CM, she shook Bihar's political ground. Now, she enters the nation's toughest battlefield."

She furthur said, "Maharani 4 isn't just the next chapter; it's her boldest leap yet. The stakes are national, the power games more brutal, and every move could make or break her. It's the most daring, intense, and unfiltered version of Rani we've ever seen, and I can't wait for audiences to witness her evolution on Sony LIV."

Cast and characters

The series features Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti, Sohum Shah as Bihar's chief minister, Kani Kusruti as Kaveri Sridharan, Amit Sial as Navin Kumar, a Character inspired by Nitish Kumar, and Vineet Kumar as Gauri Shankar Pandey, among others. The political series is directed by Puneet Prakash. It is produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd, and created by Subhash Kapoor.