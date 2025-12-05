DDLJ Turns 30! SRK & Kajol Commemorate Raj & Simran's Bronze Statue In London, 'Reliving A Piece Of Our History'

DDLJ Turns 30 | Instagram

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is rocking in London too. "Bade Bade Deshon Mein, Aisi Chhoti Chhoti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hain, Senorita!" Shah Rukh Khan wrote as he uploaded the picture of a bronze statue of Raj & Simran at London's Leicester Square today.

In the picture, SRK and Kajol are seen posing together in front of the bronze status. SRK wrote, "Thrilled to unveil the bronze statue of Raj & Simran at London’s Leicester Square today, celebrating 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)! (sic)" He added, "Incredibly delighted that DDLJ is the first Indian film to be honoured with a statue in the Scenes in the Square trail (sic)."

The actor further went on to thank UK for making memories with Raj and Simran in London. The unveiling ceremony of the statue was also attended by Yash Raj Films chief executive officer Akshaye Widhani and Heart of London Business Alliance chief executive Ros Morgan.

Calling DDLJ a 'part of identity', SRK said in the launch event that the movie bridges barriers. As per Variety, Kajol said in the launch event, "Watching the statue being unveiled in London felt like reliving a piece of our history – a story that has truly travelled across generations (sic)."

Filmed mostly in London, DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) was released in India on October 20, 1995. Aditya Chopra's renowned romantic drama narrates the tale of two young Indians living in Europe, Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol), who fall in love while traveling the continent. As Raj must win over Simran's traditionalist father, Baldev Singh (Amrish Puri), in order to marry her, the movie examines themes of love, family values, and cultural customs. With the help of a gifted cast that included Anupam Kher and Farida Jalal, DDLJ became a cultural phenomenon and is still regarded as one of Bollywood's most cherished romances.