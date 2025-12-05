Alia Bhatt Wraps November Dump With Adorable Inside Pictures Of Daughter Raha's 3rd Birthday Bash & Ceremonial Pooja |

Alia Bhatt has treated fans to a wholesome November photo dump, offering a glimpse into her family-filled month that included daughter Raha Kapoor’s third birthday celebrations, intimate gatherings, and candid moments at their new home.

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha, turned three on November 6, and was at the center of several adorable pictures shared by the actress. Alia posted glimpses from the low-key yet beautifully decorated birthday bash, where she, Ranbir Kapoor, and their little one were seen enjoying precious family time. She also shared photos from the ceremonial pooja reportedly held at their new home, giving fans a peek into the family’s simple, traditional celebration.

TAKE A LOOK:

The post also included warm snapshots with her mother-in-law, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, as well as a sweet moment from sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday. Fans were quick to spot Ranbir Kapoor in several cozy, candid frames, with the couple looking relaxed and happy.

One picture that has gone viral is a heartwarming shot of Alia posing with her mother, Soni Razdan, while her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, can be seen behind the camera capturing the moment. One user wrote, "We love these random, unexpected photo dumps from you."

Alia’s November diary has received immense love, with followers praising the actress for her simplicity and the personal glimpses into her life. Another user wrote, "Mumma and baby look like a fairytale." While one wrote, "Prettiest family to exist, congratulations Alia and family as you stepped into your new house, wishing you guys the best always, so happy for you and stills from Raha's birthday is amazing, be happy and blessed always, lots of love."