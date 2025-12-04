 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 4: Tulsi Finds Out About Mihir & Noina's Affair
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 4: Tulsi Finds Out About Mihir & Noina's Affair

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 4: Tulsi Finds Out About Mihir & Noina's Affair

In today's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Angad warns his sister about Ranvijay, which Pari overhears, leaving her upset. Mihir is accused of a 50 crore fraud, but Tulsi claims ownership of Virani Industries and is taken into custody.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 | Star Plus

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 4: Today's episode begins with Angad receiving a call from his sister, who expresses concern about Pari. Angad warns her that Ranvijay is not a good person and advises her to make Pari understand. Pari overhears the conversation, feels angry, but refuses to admit it.

Meanwhile, as the Virani family enjoys their day, customs officials arrive to arrest Mihir for allegedly committing a 50 crore fraud. Mihir protests his innocence, but Tulsi intervenes, claiming ownership of Virani Industries.

A flashback reveals Hemant informing Tulsi that the import license documents bore Mihir's signature. Concerned, Hemant admits that if the fraud is proven, Mihir could face arrest.

Read Also
TRP Week 47: Laughter Chefs 3 Climbs The Chart While Anupamaa & Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2...
article-image

Now recognised as the rightful owner of Virani Industries, Tulsi is taken into custody. Before leaving, she tells Mihir that she trusts he could not have committed the fraud and urges him to find the real culprit.

FPJ Shorts
City Celebrates Karthika Deepam With Devotion & Traditional Rituals
City Celebrates Karthika Deepam With Devotion & Traditional Rituals
Mumbai News: AIMIM Leader Joins Students In Protest Against Burkha Ban At Goregaon College
Mumbai News: AIMIM Leader Joins Students In Protest Against Burkha Ban At Goregaon College
DGCA Steps In As IndiGo Flight Chaos Increases, Thousands Stranded At Airports Outraged Over Airline's Silence
DGCA Steps In As IndiGo Flight Chaos Increases, Thousands Stranded At Airports Outraged Over Airline's Silence
Uttar Pradesh Govt Launches Crackdown On Illegal Foreign Nationals; Settlements Inspected, Verification Drive Underway
Uttar Pradesh Govt Launches Crackdown On Illegal Foreign Nationals; Settlements Inspected, Verification Drive Underway

At the police station, Mihir is advised by the authorities and his brother Kiran to return home, as he cannot remain there. While in jail, Tulsi encounters Noina’s maid gossiping about an alleged affair between Noina and Mihir. Tulsi scolds the maid, refusing to believe such claims about her husband.

Meanwhile, Angad admires his wife while she massages his leg, and he reciprocates. As the clock strikes 8, he leaves for work.

With Mihir’s help, Tulsi is eventually released, but she refuses to speak to her husband after hearing about the supposed affair with Noina. Meanwhile, Noina cries upon realising what Tulsi did for Mihir.

The episode ends with Noina plotting how to win Mihir back. The promo hints that Mihir discovers Ranvijay's true nature, apologises to Tulsi, and promises to help her stop Pari and Ranvijay's marriage.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 4: Tulsi Finds Out About Mihir & Noina's...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 4: Tulsi Finds Out About Mihir & Noina's...

'Thank You Universe': Celina Jaitly Finds New Hope As High Court Directs MEA To Help Actress Contact...

'Thank You Universe': Celina Jaitly Finds New Hope As High Court Directs MEA To Help Actress Contact...

TRP Week 47: Laughter Chefs 3 Climbs The Chart While Anupamaa & Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2...

TRP Week 47: Laughter Chefs 3 Climbs The Chart While Anupamaa & Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2...

Diés Iraé OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Pranav Mohanlal's Malayalam Film Online?

Diés Iraé OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Pranav Mohanlal's Malayalam Film Online?

SRK's Son Aryan Khan Flips Middle Finger In Bengaluru Pub With Controversial Friends, Netizens Ask...

SRK's Son Aryan Khan Flips Middle Finger In Bengaluru Pub With Controversial Friends, Netizens Ask...