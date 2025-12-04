Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 4: Tulsi Finds Out About Mihir & Noina's Affair

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 | Star Plus

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 4: Today's episode begins with Angad receiving a call from his sister, who expresses concern about Pari. Angad warns her that Ranvijay is not a good person and advises her to make Pari understand. Pari overhears the conversation, feels angry, but refuses to admit it.

Meanwhile, as the Virani family enjoys their day, customs officials arrive to arrest Mihir for allegedly committing a 50 crore fraud. Mihir protests his innocence, but Tulsi intervenes, claiming ownership of Virani Industries.

A flashback reveals Hemant informing Tulsi that the import license documents bore Mihir's signature. Concerned, Hemant admits that if the fraud is proven, Mihir could face arrest.

Now recognised as the rightful owner of Virani Industries, Tulsi is taken into custody. Before leaving, she tells Mihir that she trusts he could not have committed the fraud and urges him to find the real culprit.

At the police station, Mihir is advised by the authorities and his brother Kiran to return home, as he cannot remain there. While in jail, Tulsi encounters Noina’s maid gossiping about an alleged affair between Noina and Mihir. Tulsi scolds the maid, refusing to believe such claims about her husband.

Meanwhile, Angad admires his wife while she massages his leg, and he reciprocates. As the clock strikes 8, he leaves for work.

With Mihir’s help, Tulsi is eventually released, but she refuses to speak to her husband after hearing about the supposed affair with Noina. Meanwhile, Noina cries upon realising what Tulsi did for Mihir.

The episode ends with Noina plotting how to win Mihir back. The promo hints that Mihir discovers Ranvijay's true nature, apologises to Tulsi, and promises to help her stop Pari and Ranvijay's marriage.