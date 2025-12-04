Diés Iraé OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Pranav Mohanlal's Malayalam Film Online?

Diés Iraé OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: JioHotstar

The wait is finally over for Malayalam cinema fans! Pranav Mohanlal's highly anticipated film Diés Iraé is all set to make its digital streaming debut, and viewers across India are eagerly looking forward to watching it from the comfort of their homes. After a successful theatrical run and discussions among critics and cinephiles, the film is now ready to reach a global audience through OTT.

Diés Iraé: Highest-grossing Malayalam film

The film was released on October 31, 2025. It received positive reviews, with praise for the performances, direction, cinematography, music, horror elements, screenplay and runtime. It is currently the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 and 21st the 21st-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

Diés Iraé: Streaming details

The film is set to be released on JioHotstar, starting from December 5, 2025. The streaming platform shared the poster of the film on X and wrote, "Diés Iraé will be streaming from December 5 only on JioHotstar."

Plot overview

The movie centres on an affluent architect named Rohan who starts to encounter supernatural occurrences after his ex-girlfriend, Kani, takes her own life, and he retrieves a hairpin from her space. At first, he thinks Kani is tormenting him, but the disturbances escalate in violence, leading him to understand that another, more frightening spirit is to blame. He partners with Kani's neighbour, Madhusoodanan Potti, whose family is knowledgeable about occult practices, to solve the mystery of the haunting.

Cast and characters

Apart from Pranav Mohanlal, the movie also features strong performances from Sushmita Bhat, Gibin Gopinath, and Shine Tom Chacko, adding depth and emotional weight to the storyline. The film is directed and written by Rahul Sadasivan.