Jaaved Jaaferi Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Series Of The Actor On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | November 29, 2025
Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi, who turned 63 on Thursday, is known for his films like Dhammal, Singh Is Kinng, Double Dhamaal, and more. On his special day, take a look at some of his best works and where to watch them online:
Dhamaal is a comedy film which was released in 2007. In the film, the actor played the role of Adi's (Arshad Warsi) autistic brother, Manav. It is available on ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video.
Double Dhamaal is sequel to the original film (Dhamaal), in which the actor played the role of Adi, Milan Supari, or Ganta Singh, who tries to con people with the help of his friends. It is available on ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video.
Taaza Khabar is a comedy-thriller series in which the actor played the role of Yusuf, the villain. It is available on Disney+Hotstar.
Singh Is Kinng is an action comedy film in which the actor played the dual role of Mika Singh and Puneet's (played by Ranvir Shorey) father. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Bang Bang! is an action thriller film in which Jaaved Jaaferi played the role of a lieutenant, Hamid Gul. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Sooryavanshi was released in 2021, in which he played the role of a Joint Commissioner of Police, Kabir Shroff. It is available on Netflix.
Besharam is an action comedy film in which the actor played the villain Bheem Singh Chande. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
