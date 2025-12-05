Dev Anand Death Anniversary: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Legendary Actor

By: Sunanda Singh | December 05, 2025
Dev Anand is considered one of the finest and most successful actors in Hindi cinema. On his 14th death anniversary, let's take a look at some of his best films:
Teen Devian was released in 1965. In the film the actor played the role of an aspiring poet, Devdutt Anand. It is available to watch on YouTube
Guide is a romantic film which was released in 1965. In the film, he played the role of a tour guide, Raju. It is available on YouTube
Taxi Driver is a romantic musical film in which he played the role of a taxi driver, Mangal "Hero." It is available on YouTube
CID is a crime thriller film in which Dev Anand played the role of CID Inspector Shekhar. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Johny Mera Naam is an action thriller film which was released in 1970. In the film, he portrayed the role of a CID officer, Sohan. It is available on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Heera Panna is a romantic film. In the movie, Dev Anand played the role of a photographer named Heera. It is available on YouTube
Yeh Gulistan Hamara is a drama film which was released in 1972. In the film the actor played the role of a special officer-cum-civil engineer Vijay. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
