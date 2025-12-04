 Amitabh Bachchan Listed As Voter In UP's Jhansi, Locals Say They Have Never Seen Him There
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAmitabh Bachchan Listed As Voter In UP's Jhansi, Locals Say They Have Never Seen Him There

Amitabh Bachchan Listed As Voter In UP's Jhansi, Locals Say They Have Never Seen Him There

According to the official records, Amitabh Bachchan is shown to have voted in 2003. When contacted residents said they had only seen the actor in films and had never heard of him living in the locality.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
Amitabh Bachchan |

Jhansi: A surprising case has surfaced during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Jhansi. The name of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been found in the voter list for the city. The list also includes the name of his father, the late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, with their address recorded as House No. 54.

According to the official records, Amitabh Bachchan is shown to have voted in 2003. When contacted residents said they had only seen the actor in films and had never heard of him living in the locality.

The issue comes from the Kachiyana area located outside the Orchha Gate. As part of the statewide SIR process, voters are being asked to provide the names of their family members from the 2003 voter list. Many families still have copies of the list, and several have complained that their own names are missing despite having voted that year.

Read Also
Yogi Govt Approves Expansion Of Ayodhya Temple Museum Project To 52 Acres
article-image

In the Kachiyana neighbourhood, Amitabh Bachchan is listed as the son of Harivansh Rai Bachchan. His age is shown as 76 and his house number as 54. The discovery has sparked disbelief among local residents who insist that the actor has never lived in their colony.

FPJ Shorts
Woollens, Hot Water Baths & Heaters: Ayodhya And Mathura Temples Shield Deities From Winter Chill
Woollens, Hot Water Baths & Heaters: Ayodhya And Mathura Temples Shield Deities From Winter Chill
Siddaramaiah’s ₹43 Lakh 'Santos de Cartier' Watch Sparks Debate In Karnataka Politics: All You Need To Know About This Luxury Possession
Siddaramaiah’s ₹43 Lakh 'Santos de Cartier' Watch Sparks Debate In Karnataka Politics: All You Need To Know About This Luxury Possession
Mira-Bhayandar To Be Transformed Into 'Free WiFi' Zone In New Year, Says Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik
Mira-Bhayandar To Be Transformed Into 'Free WiFi' Zone In New Year, Says Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik
Gold Falls ₹600 To ₹1,31,600/10g On Muted Global Trends, Rate-cut Jitters
Gold Falls ₹600 To ₹1,31,600/10g On Muted Global Trends, Rate-cut Jitters

A check of the voter list shows that Amitabh Bachchan’s name is clearly present in Part 1 of the roll. Another voter, Surendra Kumar, aged 76 and son of Rajesh Kumar, is also listed at the same address. The two names appear consecutively at serial numbers 543 and 544.

However, there is no residence at House No. 54 anymore. A temple now stands at the location. Local residents say no person by the name Amitabh Bachchan has ever lived there. They insist the entry must refer to the famous actor, but they have only ever seen him on television and the big screen.

Read Also
'Marriage Is Outdated': Jaya Bachchan Says She Doesn't Want 27-Year-Old Granddaughter Navya Naveli...
article-image

The case has raised questions about the accuracy of old electoral rolls and the ongoing revision process, as residents demand clarification on how such a high-profile name entered the records for a place he has no known connection to.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Tanya Mittal To Be Evicted Next? Here's FACT Check

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Tanya Mittal To Be Evicted Next? Here's FACT Check

Amitabh Bachchan Listed As Voter In UP's Jhansi, Locals Say They Have Never Seen Him There

Amitabh Bachchan Listed As Voter In UP's Jhansi, Locals Say They Have Never Seen Him There

AVM Saravanan's Death: Suriya, Rajinikanth, Sivakumar, Prabhu Deva & Others Pay Last Respect To...

AVM Saravanan's Death: Suriya, Rajinikanth, Sivakumar, Prabhu Deva & Others Pay Last Respect To...

Costliest Ticket For Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar Priced At ₹2400 In Delhi & Mumbai; Over 70K...

Costliest Ticket For Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar Priced At ₹2400 In Delhi & Mumbai; Over 70K...

Anupamaa Written Update, December 4: Gautam Plots New Scheme As A Young Tutor Arrives To Teach Rahi

Anupamaa Written Update, December 4: Gautam Plots New Scheme As A Young Tutor Arrives To Teach Rahi