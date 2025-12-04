Amitabh Bachchan Listed As Voter In UP's Jhansi, Locals Say They Have Never Seen Him There

Amitabh Bachchan |

Jhansi: A surprising case has surfaced during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Jhansi. The name of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been found in the voter list for the city. The list also includes the name of his father, the late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, with their address recorded as House No. 54.

According to the official records, Amitabh Bachchan is shown to have voted in 2003. When contacted residents said they had only seen the actor in films and had never heard of him living in the locality.

The issue comes from the Kachiyana area located outside the Orchha Gate. As part of the statewide SIR process, voters are being asked to provide the names of their family members from the 2003 voter list. Many families still have copies of the list, and several have complained that their own names are missing despite having voted that year.

Read Also Yogi Govt Approves Expansion Of Ayodhya Temple Museum Project To 52 Acres

In the Kachiyana neighbourhood, Amitabh Bachchan is listed as the son of Harivansh Rai Bachchan. His age is shown as 76 and his house number as 54. The discovery has sparked disbelief among local residents who insist that the actor has never lived in their colony.

A check of the voter list shows that Amitabh Bachchan’s name is clearly present in Part 1 of the roll. Another voter, Surendra Kumar, aged 76 and son of Rajesh Kumar, is also listed at the same address. The two names appear consecutively at serial numbers 543 and 544.

However, there is no residence at House No. 54 anymore. A temple now stands at the location. Local residents say no person by the name Amitabh Bachchan has ever lived there. They insist the entry must refer to the famous actor, but they have only ever seen him on television and the big screen.

The case has raised questions about the accuracy of old electoral rolls and the ongoing revision process, as residents demand clarification on how such a high-profile name entered the records for a place he has no known connection to.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/