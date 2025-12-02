Yogi Govt Approves Expansion Of Ayodhya Temple Museum Project To 52 Acres

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: The Yogi government's decision to allocate additional land for a world-class temple museum in Ayodhya has brought joy to the city. Saints(Sadhu) and business community have thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the development of Ayodhya. Residents of Ayodhya said this is a major step towards establishing the city as a global cultural capital. In the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, it was decided that the proposed world-class temple museum will now be developed in 52.102 acres, almost double the previous area. Tata Sons will be constructing and operating the museum project using its CSR funds.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna stated that Tata Sons has expressed the desire to develop the Temple Museum on a non-profit model. To this end, a non-profit private limited company (SPV) will be formed under Section 8 of The Companies Act 2013, which will also include representatives from the Central Government and the Government of Uttar Pradesh. A tripartite MoU regarding the museum has already been signed between the Government of India, the Government of Uttar Pradesh, and Tata Sons on September 3, 2024.

The state government had previously approved the provision of 25 acres of Nazul land in Manjha Jamthara village in Ayodhya, but Tata Sons requested more land, considering the museum's grandeur and future potential. Based on this, an additional 27.102 acres of land will now be transferred from the Housing and Urban Planning Department to the Tourism Department. This will result in a total of 52.102 acres for this unique cultural complex. The Saint community is also excited to receive additional land for the world-class museum in Ayodhya. Sant Diwakaracharya praised the Yogi government, saying that 'Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's work to restore the glory of Ayodhya is incomparable'. He said that the number of tourists Ayodhya are increasing ,which is providing new employment opportunities, leading to the economic upliftment of the people of Ayodhya.

The Yogi government believes that the completion of the Temple Museum will provide a new cultural identity symbol for Ayodhya and create thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities. Following the consecration and 'Dhwajarohan' ceremonies at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, the number of tourists in Ayodhya has increased. Now, 2 to 4 lakh devotees and tourists are visiting Ayodhyadham daily, the museum will be a new central attraction for the younger generation, foreign tourists, and those interested in Indian heritage.

Pankaj Gupta, President of the Ayodhya Vyapar Mandal, expressed his happiness over the additional land being allocated for the world-class Temple Museum and praised the Yogi government. He said that 'Ayodhya is fortunate to have a world-class museum built on 52 acres'. According to Pankaj Gupta, the residents of Ayodhya are very pleased with this, he said that the Temple Museum will showcase the life of Lord Shri Ram, which will attract a large number of tourists. The increased tourist numbers will also increase employment opportunities for locals. He said that the residents of Ayodhya are extremely excited by this decision of the Yogi government.