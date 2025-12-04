Anupamaa Written Update, December 4: Gautam Plots New Scheme As A Young Tutor Arrives To Teach Rahi

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, December 4: The episode begins with Anupama waking up Pari and Ishani to rehearse for the fashion show. When a woman requests Pari's help in designing a costume for her granddaughter, Anupama hopes Pari will show kindness and agree. Although Ishani initially refuses on Pari's behalf, Pari later accepts the request, making Anupama happy.

Meanwhile, Rahi and Prem are seen enjoying their married life and Rahi's studies.

At the Shah house, Bapuji throws a slipper at Toshu after he shamelessly claims he will demand money when the Kotharis ask for Pari's divorce. Kinjal steps in and calls out Toshu for caring only about alimony instead of their daughter's well-being. Pakhi then intervenes, accusing Anupama of troubling her daughter Ishani.

The Shahs attempt to resell Lee Shaws product under a new name, believing it will perform better this time since they have named it after Anupama.

In the Purvichaya chawl, residents express concern about the broken road after a pregnant woman slips and falls. They urge Anupama to request Rajni Tai's help in getting it fixed.

At the Kothari house, Rahi's young tuition teacher arrives. Gautam manipulates Motiba by questioning why Prem allowed such a young man to teach Rahi. While the teacher tutors Rahi, Gautam eavesdrops, plotting something sinister again.

Later, Motiba scolds Rahi for studying with a young male tutor without anyone else present. Their conversation is interrupted by Khyati and Prarthana, who show her a sonography report confirming the baby is healthy.

The episode ends with Anupama pleading with Rajni Tai to repair the Purvichaya chawl road. As Anupama prepares to leave, she overhears Rajni Tai’s PA mentioning an upcoming meeting with Gautam Gandhi. When Anupama steps out of the cabin, she comes face-to-face with Parag.

The promo then shows Rahi arriving in Mumbai to support Anupama with her fashion show. However, it appears Rajni Tai, who claimed to be Anupama’s friend, may actually be her enemy, as she is seen tearing up Anupama and Rahi’s photo.