Vladimir Putin's India Visit: From Mera Naam Joker To Pathaan, Here Are Iconic Movies Shot In Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, December 4, 2025. As we await this high-profile summit and the signing of several key agreements, let's take a look at some Indian films that have been shot in Russia.

Russia is renowned for its expansive landscapes, magnificent architecture, rich cultural legacy, and historically important cities like Moscow and St. Petersburg. Russia's breathtaking landscapes, which include sumptuous palaces, snow-covered landscapes, and distinctive Soviet-era architecture, attract filmmakers.

Indian Films Shot In Russia

Mera Naam Joker

Featuring Raj Kapoor and Russian actress Kseniya Lvovna Ryabinkina, Mera Naam Joker was one of the earliest Indian films to be shot in Russia. Several scenes were filmed in Moscow, contributing to its immense popularity there, where it reportedly sold around Rs. 7.3 crore tickets.

Lucky: No Time for Love

Lucky: No Time for Love was almost shot entirely in Russia's Saint Petersburg. Featuring Salman Khan and Sneha Ullal in the lead role, the movie featured fairytale-like snowy landscapes.

Pathaan

Not just Salman Khan, but Shah Rukh Khan too was seen shooting in Russia for his film Pathaan. The movie's few action sequences were shot in Lake Baikal's frozen surface, therefore, becoming the first Indian film to be shot at a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Ek Tha Tiger

Salman Khan's yet another film Ek Tha Tiger's few scenes were shot in Russia.

War 2

Hrithik Roshan and Ayan Mukherji's film War 2 was reportedly shot in various international locations, including Japan, Russia, Spain, Italy, Abu Dhabi, and India.

Sita Ramam

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrinal Thaakur's Sita Ramam had an architectural significance to the movie. The movie was shot in St Petersburg in Russia. The movie was shot in Kashmir and in various indoor places in Russia, including the Yusupov Palace.

Sardar Udham

Sardar Udham is one of the most famous Shoojit Sircar's film. The movie was shot in the famous location of Russia, Saint Petersburg. Besides Russia, the movie was also shot in London.

If you haven’t watched these Indian films shot in Russia yet, do give them a try, they're well worth your time.