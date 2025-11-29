Putin To visit New Delhi For 23rd India-Russia Summit On December 4 To Discuss Strategic Partnership

Putin To visit New Delhi For 23rd India-Russia Summit On December 4 |

President Putin is set to visit New Delhi for the India-Russia annual summit next week on December 4 and 5. It will see the Russian president hold talks with Prime Minister Modi, the first after the two met in Tianjin for the SCO summit in end-August.

The meeting will be seen as a symbolic victory for the Russian leader. Given the outstanding ICC warrant against him, Putin was unable to attend the recent G-20 meeting in South Africa. However, India is not a signatory to the Rome Statute, and therefore the annual summit, which is the 23rd India-Russia annual summit, will go ahead as planned.

MEA said, “During the visit, President Putin will hold talks with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Hon’ble Rashtrapatiji will also receive President Putin and host a banquet in his honour.” It added, “The forthcoming State Visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for strengthening the ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,’ and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.”

Kremlin released a statement which stated that all aspects of the “special and privileged partnership” would be discussed. This was confirmed by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar when he met his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for talks in Moscow earlier this month. Jaishankar had confirmed that a number of bilateral agreements would be announced along with some new initiatives and projects.

“We look forward to their (project) finalisation in the coming days. These will certainly add more substance and texture to our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,” Jaishankar told Lavrov.

Jaishankar also indicated that both sides would “exchange views on the complex global situation,” which included the “Ukraine conflict, as also the Middle East and Afghanistan, amongst others.” A joint statement is also expected to be signed.

Russia watchers say there is much on the anvil for the two leaders to discuss. India is reportedly considering buying up to three squadrons of Russia’s fifth-generation Sukhoi-57 fighter jets. This comes as President Trump is pushing India to buy US stealth fighter F-35 jets.

“Starting this year, we will be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We are also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F-35 stealth fighters,” President Trump told a joint news conference with Prime Minister Modi at the White House in February this year. However, Indian defence experts have indicated that so far there have been no formal talks on buying the F-35s.

India also wants Russia’s S-400 Triumf air defense systems, which reports suggest could be as many as 300 missiles on the anvil. But the Ukraine war has also slowed down delivery. In 2025, India has only received three of the promised five squadrons of the S-400 Triumf air-defence missiles in a deal that was signed in 2018. Moscow promises the remaining two will come by November 2026.

The other issue that is likely to be discussed is Indian procurement of Russian oil. Data from Kpler forecasts that Indian oil imports from Russia are likely to hit their lowest limits after a high in October and November. In October, India imported 1.65 million bpd of Russian oil, up 2 percent from September, and in November, India is expected to receive 1.87 million bpd of Russian crude.

Energy experts say that these are the official statistics and are valid for state refineries. Sumit Ritolia, Lead Research Analyst, Kpler points out that given that Russia provides over one-third of India’s total oil consumption, it cannot be pulled out of the market completely. He believes there is likely to be the increased use of mixed oil, which is oil that is blended with Russian oil and oil from non-sanctioned countries, and obscure trade routes involving Russia’s shadow fleet that will reach private refineries not targeted by US and European sanctions.

Leading diplomat and energy expert Talmiz Ahmad agrees and argues that the US is in the know about this. “There is no way that Russian oil can be taken out of the market. There would be a global energy crisis, which the US is well aware of. This is posturing by Trump.” He added, “India has been talking to alternate suppliers, but none are providing oil at the discounts that Russia is giving. Russia is giving $6 per barrel below the global oil benchmark price and the recent sanctions by the US on Russian state oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil (which took effect from November 21) will persuade Russia to keep giving those discounts to India."