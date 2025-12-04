'I Don't Have PR, Not Looking For Sympathy', Samantha's Husband Raj Nidimoru's Ex-Wife Reacts Soon After Wedding Pictures Surface

'I Don't Have PR, Not Looking For Sympathy', Samantha's Husband Raj Nidimoru's Ex-Wife Reacts | Instagram @shhyamalide

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu married director Raj Nidimoru in a private ceremony on December 1 in Coimbatore. Post the adorable wedding pictures circulated on social media, Raj's ex-wife, Shhyamali De, has officially reacted to the unwanted attention she is getting from netizens. She shared a series of cryptic Instagram stories soon after the wedding.

She acknowledged netizens for pouring wishes through social media. Shhyamali mentioned in one of the stories that her Jyotish guru had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, leaving her quite upset.

Instagram Stories of Shhyamali De | Instagram @shhyamalide

Shhyamali took to her Instagram stories and shared a string of notes. It started with: “Thank you for all the kindness—the good wishes, the warm words, and all the blessings.”

She added: "I spent a sleepless night tossing and turning, debating, and realised it would be ungrateful and churlish not to acknowledge all the good that is coming to me. I have been practising Meditation on Twin Hearts for many years now.”

Instagram Stories of Shhyamali De | Instagram @shhyamalide

“Doing the meditation involves blessing Mother Earth and all persons and beings with peace, love, forgiveness, hope, light, joy, loving-kindness, goodwill, and the will to do good," she began.

"As a friend reminded me, what I am receiving now is simply that energy returning. I have no team, no PR, no staff, or associates managing my page. I am personally responding while dealing with something that needs my full presence," she added.

Instagram Stories of Shhyamali De | Instagram @shhyamalide

She added that she is not looking for any kind of attention, media coverage, exclusive interviews, brand promotions, paid partnerships, sympathy, and 'Not trying to sell anyone anything.'

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru's intimate wedding photos, shared by close friend Shilpa Reddy, have gone viral.

The couple exchanged vows in a private Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at Isha Yoga Centre on December 1. Reddy, a fashion designer and social advocate, offered a glimpse into their spiritual affair.