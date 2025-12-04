 'I Don't Have PR, Not Looking For Sympathy', Samantha's Husband Raj Nidimoru's Ex-Wife Reacts Soon After Wedding Pictures Surface
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu married director Raj Nidimoru in a private ceremony on December 1 in Coimbatore. Post the adorable wedding pictures circulated on social media, Raj's ex-wife, Shhyamali De, has officially reacted to the unwanted attention she is getting from netizens. She shared a series of cryptic Instagram stories soon after the wedding.

Updated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
'I Don't Have PR, Not Looking For Sympathy', Samantha's Husband Raj Nidimoru's Ex-Wife Reacts | Instagram @shhyamalide

She acknowledged netizens for pouring wishes through social media. Shhyamali mentioned in one of the stories that her Jyotish guru had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, leaving her quite upset.

Instagram Stories of Shhyamali De | Instagram @shhyamalide

Shhyamali took to her Instagram stories and shared a string of notes. It started with: “Thank you for all the kindness—the good wishes, the warm words, and all the blessings.”

She added: "I spent a sleepless night tossing and turning, debating, and realised it would be ungrateful and churlish not to acknowledge all the good that is coming to me. I have been practising Meditation on Twin Hearts for many years now.”

Instagram Stories of Shhyamali De | Instagram @shhyamalide

“Doing the meditation involves blessing Mother Earth and all persons and beings with peace, love, forgiveness, hope, light, joy, loving-kindness, goodwill, and the will to do good," she began.

"As a friend reminded me, what I am receiving now is simply that energy returning. I have no team, no PR, no staff, or associates managing my page. I am personally responding while dealing with something that needs my full presence," she added.

Instagram Stories of Shhyamali De | Instagram @shhyamalide

She added that she is not looking for any kind of attention, media coverage, exclusive interviews, brand promotions, paid partnerships, sympathy, and 'Not trying to sell anyone anything.'

