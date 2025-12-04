Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Wedding Mehendi Look Goes Viral: See Actress' Romantic Moment With Raj Nidimoru In Unseen Pictures

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | December 04, 2025

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s wedding to Raj Nidimoru continues to make headlines, and the latest photos shared by her close friends are sure to melt your heart

One viral moment shows Samantha smiling in a yellow ethnic dress as her Raj lovingly admires and clicks pictures of her mehendi

More candid shots capture the actress glowing through her Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha rituals at the Linga Bhairavi Temple in the Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore

The couple tied the knot on Monday, December 1, in a private ceremony attended by just 30 guests

Samantha honoured her Tamil heritage by donning a custom hand-woven Banarasi saree by designer Arpita Mehta for her wedding

The pure Katan satin silk saree featured powder-zari buttis, a Nishi-woven border, and intricate beige-gold zardozi detailing

She completed her bridal look with traditional gold jewellery, including a layered choker, mangalsutra, jhumkas, kadas, and statement rings

