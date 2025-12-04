Costliest Ticket For Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar Priced At ₹2400 In Delhi & Mumbai; Over 70K Tickets Sold In Advance Booking

X

The buzz around Ranveer Singh’s upcoming action thriller Dhurandhar is intensifying, with advance bookings revealing both strong interest and unusually high ticket prices across major cities. As per early reports, premium tickets in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Mumbai are being sold for as high as ₹2400, making Dhurandhar one of the costliest theatrical releases of the year.

Booking for the Aditya Dhar directorial opened on Monday, four days before its release. The film has already sold more than 70,000 tickets across major national cinema chains, including PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. While the number reflects solid initial interest, trade experts suggest the pre-sales are slightly slower than earlier expectations, especially considering the film’s large-scale budget and the level of anticipation surrounding its release.

A significant factor influencing the revenue projections is the blockbuster surcharge imposed by cinema chains. This surcharge, applied to big-ticket releases to maximise profits, has pushed the cost of premium seats to record levels. Mumbai’s PVR Maison theatre in BKC lists one of the highest-priced tickets at ₹2310, while multiple screens across Delhi-NCR, Noida & Gurugram offer seats at ₹2400. In contrast, the average ticket price nationwide continues to hover between ₹250 and ₹350.

Just weeks ago, industry analysts predicted that Dhurandhar could challenge the highest opening day figures for a Hindi film in 2025. However, emerging booking trends and pricing patterns indicate a more modest start. Current projections estimate an opening day collection in the range of ₹18–20 crore net in India, with some analysts suggesting it may settle closer to ₹15 crore depending on spot bookings and word-of-mouth.

Despite the concerns, Dhurandhar remains one of the most awaited releases of the year, and all eyes are now on its Friday opening.